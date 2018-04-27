Top Pastry Chef Kainaz Messman Is Ready With Her Cakes For Single Moms, Patriarchy & Broken Hearts

She’s one of the top pastry chefs in India and chances are you haven’t heard of her yet. We’re talking about Kainaz Messman, and she’s not the one to “jump up and down.”

I spoke to my favorite Chef about her favorite things in the world. This includes crème brûlée, surprising friends with food, mixing chocolate with unusual ingredients and everything Mr. Pierre Hermé! Excerpts:

I am going to begin the interview with a clichéd question, and I am hoping you don’t mind. If you were to describe yourself as a pastry, what flavor would it be?

Crème brûlée, without a second thought. It is a simple dessert but difficult to get just right. Your mouth might get watered when I say it because it is an indulgence with crisp caramel on a smooth, creamy vanilla custard base.

Damn, I am totally regretting asking the question. I feel hungry. Let me try again – what has been your greatest career success and the biggest setback?

I think maintaining product quality over the years is my most significant achievement. Brownies at Theobroma have become a national sensation. Failure would be our service which we’re trying to get right. There are little hitches, and we’re learning.

Thank you for being honest. I want to learn about your secret gadgets in the kitchen that do the magic.

*laughs* This includes a whisk, a sharp knife, and my dough sheeter.

Do you follow food trends?

In the pastry industry, localization is a new concept. Chefs around the country are constantly trying to match the local taste. For example, we’re using savory ingredients to prepare desserts (purple corn, yam, tomato). Moreover, sugar alternatives have become a thing among us, and we’ve started using agave nectar and date syrup. We’re routinely experimenting, and it’s fun!

How often do you experiment with combining flavors?

All the time, however, my favorite combinations are – Chocolate & Hazelnut, Fruit & Custard, Fruit (acidity) and Sugar. *nom-nom*

Amidst all this, I am sure you have your own philosophy intact.

Kainaz with her mentor at the Launch of 60 years 60 chefs, a labour of love by Chef Vernon Coelho.

Baking is a science, and I believe in its one rule – master the basics, don’t chase the fancy stuff. This thought has helped me add value to my work all these years. I make sure my creativity keeps showing up without overdoing it.

There is too much sweetness flowing in this conversation. Tell me, what is that one thing you absolutely dislike about your profession?

Umm...sometimes the working hours could be long for a Chef, and hence, it becomes hard to achieve a good work-life balance. Also, one needs to be financially astute to make a success of it.

Do you have a fond memory that you want to share?

Oh, yes! It was when I had dinner with Pierre Hermé – the famous French pastry chef. This Chocolatier was at Theobroma for breakfast, and we made sure we have him with us till the last meal of the day! *giggles*

I have always wondered about cake leftovers. When you shape the cakes and brownies, what do you do with the extras?

I eat ‘em all! Ha-ha. Usually, these are used by the chefs for tasting and keeping a check on the quality control.

Another thing that’s always on my mind – what do you do with the pastries that don’t get the best decorative touches?

We share it with our staff as there is nothing wrong with the taste. Sometimes I take them home and share it with the neighborhood kids.

Do your friends take advantage of your profession? Honestly, I wouldn’t blame them.

I am happy they do. I love cooking and inviting my friends over for suppers. I like how food connects souls and strengthens relationships.

I have some quick questions for you. Are you ready?

One quick dessert we can make at home – Chocolate Mousse.

One burnt cake that taught you a lesson – Basboosa. I tried to let it rise on a terrace in peak summer in Rajasthan. It didn’t reach the oven.

What message would you put on a single mom’s theme cake? – “Hero”

On a broken heart theme cake – “Chocolate will never stop loving you.”

On a body-positivity cake – “You are nuts.” I will do that on a dry fruit cake.

And lastly, a cake for patriarchy – “Have a drink with us.” I am definitely going to do a chocolate & rum cake for this.

Dear Kainaz, you’re amazing. Would you mind sending a box of pastries for your fangirls here at IWB? Thank you. xoxo

This article was first published on August 31, 2017.