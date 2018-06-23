To Understand The ‘Queer Vision Of Love And Marriage’ You Need To Give This Ted Talk A Watch

In the last decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of people who see gender not just as a mere category, but are able to perceive it as a much broader spectrum. Though there is still a lot of scope for the said mindset to multiply, but it is relieving to see that the movement is gathering the necessary momentum.

The changes are gradual and slow, but the unwavering efforts of activists has helped people visualise the time when all the genders will coexist peacefully, and noone will be shamed and looked down upon for being what they are. However distant the horizon may seem, but the chances are bright – speaks of mine, and a lot of other people’s hopes.

But somewhere along the ongoing discussions, I think about the yesteryears and wonder about the stories and struggle of queer people from then. One can’t imagine what they must have had to go through, unable to speak out, how difficult it must have been for them to lead the “subject to society’s approval” lives! And though incidental, but my thought attained relevance when I heard activist Kim mention another aspect of it in her TED Talk, ‘A queer vision of love and marriage’, re-shared by TED In the spirit of the Pride Month, yesterday.

“There are so many queer and trans people who have come before us, whose stories we will never get to hear. We constantly experience this retelling of history where we are conspicuously left out. And it’s really hard to not see ourselves there. And so living out loud for us is about that representation. It’s about having possibility models, and having hope that love is part of our inheritance in this world, too,” says Kim.

There certainly can’t be a tool more appropriate than love to bring a revolutionary change and pave a path towards inclusivity and understanding for the LGBTQ+ community. And married activists Tiq and Kim Katrin Milan have imagined their marriage – as a transgender man and cis woman – a model of possibility for people of every kind.

A daughter of the diaspora – Afro-Caribbean, Venezuelan Arawak, Indian and Scottish, hailing from Trinidad and living between Toronto and New York – Kim Katrin Milan is an acclaimed educator, writer and artist. Through her art and writing, she advocates for queer, trans and feminist issues, and she intends to use her own love story to help bridge communities.

Tiq Milan on the other hand is an advocate for positive and honest portrayals of LGBTQ people in media, and now evangelizes for the unifying power of love. He speaks and writes about intersectional leadership, transgender rights and racial justice, and shares stories of his life and how his transgender experience has informed his views on masculinity, race and the gender binary.

“If we drop all our preconceived notions about how somebody is supposed to be, in their body, in their gender, in their skin. if we take the intentional steps to unlearn these deep-seated biases and create space for people to be self-determined, and embrace who they are, then we will definitely create a better world than the one we were born into,” says Tiq in the talk.

And the part where their chemistry touches my heart is when Kim says to Tiq, “Keep me safe and I’ll keep you wild.” And together with the audience, they both begin to laugh.

“We are part of a community of folks who are living their authentic selves all along the gender spectrum, despite the ubiquitous threat of violence, despite the undercurrent of anxiety that always is present for people who live on their own terms. Globally, a transgender person is murdered every 21 hours.” Watch the full video below, and ponder upon the thought and emotion it leaves you with!