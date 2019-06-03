To Spread The Message Of Women Pride Across The World, Biking Queens Take On The Road Yet Again

For Biking Queens, the world is their oyster and their passion for setting new goals for the empowerment of women is the inspiration that we all need today. It was four years ago when Dr. Sarika Mehta, an avid traveler and a lover of hiking, was provoked by a statement made by a friend that pushed her to learn bike riding.

Having discovered the freedom of continuing her passion, she formed a women’s riding group named ‘Biking Queens’ in Gujarat, which brought together like-minded women from across the country. Dr. Mehta’s mega journeys not only fulfilled her desire for traveling, but they also address various social issues in regards to women in both rural and urban areas. In the year 2016, Dr. Mehta along with three more women riders rode from India to Singapore, covering 10 countries, to address the issue of female foeticide. After a successful trip, they promoted three more campaigns namely, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,’ ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan’ and ‘Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat.’

All set to take on the road yet again to spread the message of ‘Nari Gaurav’ (Women pride) across the world, three Biking Queens, namely Dr. Sarika Mehta, Jinal Shah, and Rutal Patel will be covering three continents starting from June 5. Flagging off their journey from Varanasi, the group will drive through Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, and Morocco.

Biking Queens – In the next 2 days, Biking Queens will be… In the next 2 days, Biking Queens will be going to their next epic 25 countries ride. Before the flag off, #bikingqueens got the blessings & Grand…

Speaking about the trip, Dr. Mehta shared, “We have been preparing for this trip for the past one year now. There are a lot of obstacles — weather, food, terrain, documentation, etc — that come your way during such expeditions and to tackle all of it requires a lot of homework. I read books, talked to riders and local communities there to acquaint myself with the routes and cultures of all these different countries.

Today, we see women flourishing in each and every field, but yet you come across cases of woman abuse, exploitation and what not. With this journey of ours, we want to inspire women across the world and tell them that if we, coming from a small town like Surat, can achieve this, so can you.”

In conversation with IWB, Dr. Mehta shared that her love to work for social causes started at a young age. “Since childhood, I have seen my mother involved in various social campaigns and would always take me along with her. So, the urge to help others in one way or another has always been there. As a psychologist, a mountaineer, and now, as a biker, I have been taking up various social causes. However, a woman riding a bike is, in itself, a strong message to the society.

We wanted to spread the message to the women of our country who feel that they do not have the platform to raise their voice and follow their passion. We want them to know that it’s only you who can change your destiny and carve your path, nobody else will do it!” she added.

H/T: Business Standard