To Showcase The Quality Of Women’s Cricket, BCCI Announces A Three-Team Women’s T20 Challenge

On Tuesday, the BCCI announced that a three-team Women’s T20 Challenge will be played during IPL play-offs week next month in Jaipur.

The tournament will be initiated on May 6 with a match between Supernovas and Trailblazers. Thereafter Supernovas will be fighting against Velocity on May 8.

“The teams will comprise current and future stars of Indian cricket playing alongside a selection of the world’s best players. The combined strength of talent on display will showcase the quality of women’s cricket,” said a BCCI release.

Each team will play two matches and May 11 will see the final face-off between the top two teams. Leading the three sides will be Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, and Smriti Mandhana.

