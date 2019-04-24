Wednesday, April 24 2019, 08:17:17
To Showcase The Quality Of Women’s Cricket, BCCI Announces A Three-Team Women’s T20 Challenge
- April 24, 2019
On Tuesday, the BCCI announced that a three-team Women’s T20 Challenge will be played during IPL play-offs week next month in Jaipur.
The tournament will be initiated on May 6 with a match between Supernovas and Trailblazers. Thereafter Supernovas will be fighting against Velocity on May 8.
“The teams will comprise current and future stars of Indian cricket playing alongside a selection of the world’s best players. The combined strength of talent on display will showcase the quality of women’s cricket,” said a BCCI release.
Each team will play two matches and May 11 will see the final face-off between the top two teams. Leading the three sides will be Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, and Smriti Mandhana.
