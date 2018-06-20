To Remove Stigma, WHO Stops Classifying Being Transgender As A Mental Health Disorder

The World Health Organization on Monday announced that it would seize classifying being transgender as a mental health disorder from now on.

A recently revised version of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) contains a section about sexual health conditions. Transgender and genderqueer identities which are referred to as “gender incongruence,” are a part of the same section. WHO identifies ICD as a “bedrock for health statistics.”

“Transsexualism” was the term being applied by WHO to refer to genderqueer or trans identities prior to the recent ICD update.

Talking on “gender incongruence” Dr Lale Say, coordinator of WHO’s adolescents and at-risk populations team, said, “It was taken out from mental health disorders because we had [a] better understanding that this was not actually a mental health condition, and leaving it there was causing stigma.”

This, however, is not the first instance when WHO has corrected or updated its past classifications. Homosexuality which began getting classified as a mental disorder from 1948, was removed in the 1970s from the ICD.

