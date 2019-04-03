To Reject The Environment Of Hate And Violence, Women’s Rights Activists Lead ‘March For Change’

With elections around the corner, several social activists and civil rights groups, in an effort to sensitise women across the country to raise their voice against “the current environment of hate and violence”, will be leading marches in 143 districts across 20 states on April 4.

Titled “March For Change”, the activists aim at creating awareness among women to use their vote to claim their constitutional rights as citizens. Speaking to The Times of India, social activist Shabnam Hashmi said, “The purpose of the march is to ignite women all over the country to use their vote to reject the current environment of hate and violence and to claim their constitutional rights as citizens of a democratic republic.”

In another statement she expressed, “The present government has led a war against its own citizens- mob lynchings, hate speeches, invoking draconian laws against peaceful protests, arresting people and calling them ‘seditious’, ‘anti-national’ and ‘urban naxal’.” She also added that women, dalits, adivasis, Muslims, de-notified tribes, students, workers, farmers, artists and writers, journalists and human defenders, among others, have been harmed and many have been killed.

“The shrill cry of war, escalation of hostilities on the border, the glorification of masculine aggression, the perennial creation of false ‘enemies’ within, we will not tolerate this any longer.”

Shedding light on the same, RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, shared, “Inequality has become one of the biggest challenges in the country and it disproportionately impacts women and marginalized communities.”

“Today we have reached a situation where 9 families own 50 percent of the country’s wealth – this has been made possible by the crony capitalist government which has weakened all institutions that empower people to hold the system accountable. We see starvation deaths across the country.”

It was also observed over the last week that many civil society organizations came forward with demand charters for various marginalized sections. The All India Network of Sex Workers (AINSW) demanded “better support so that they can live with dignity without stigma oppression and police harassment” and access to basic services.

It was also pointed out by AINSW, that children of sex workers face discrimination in accessing admission in schools and other institutions which also causes a hindrance in career building opportunities. “Political parties and policy-makers must ensure that sex workers and their family members do not face any kind of discrimination in accessing public welfare services,” it said.

While marches will be held in many villages, blocks, ‘talukas’, cities, colleges, and markets, in Delhi the march will start from Mandi House at 11am which will culminate at Jantar Mantar.

H/T: The Times Of India & The Hans India