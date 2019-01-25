To No One’s Surprise, ‘Thackeray’ Celebrates The Shiv Sena Supremo Unabashedly

In 2016, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was supposed to play a character in the Ramleela of his village, but ultimately had to back out because the Shiv Sena wouldn’t let a Muslim man play anything in the Ramleela. In 2019, Nawaz is playing their controversial, charismatic leader Bal Thackeray.

In interviews, Nawaz has said that he does not have any ideology, which is perhaps why he was okay with saying dialogues that justified the demolition of the Babri Masjid or playing a character who was an unapologetic bigot. But that doesn’t mean that these scenes weren’t supremely uncomfortable to watch. As I pointed out in my Uri review, this is election year and these are real stories being presented with a very obvious slant, so we cannot watch these movies keeping our ideologies aside.

Because the filmmaker didn’t. Directed by MNS leader Abhijit Panse but produced by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Thackeray is obvious propaganda. But it is not whitewashing because it is completely honest in terms of not apologising for the divisive politics of its titular character. Bal Thackeray thought he was the person the Marathi manus needed to take back Maharashtra. One of Bal Thackeray’s biggest weapons was hate speech. The film doesn’t just show this to us, it presents this with pride. It’s quite alarming.

The film begins with him in court, on trial for instigating riots in Mumbai after the demolition of Babri Masjid, and then keeps going back and forth as we see him go from a disgruntled cartoonist fed up of a spineless (South Indian) editor to the ‘saviour’ of Maharashtra. You will find several familiar faces as secondary characters, from Morarji Desai to Indira Gandhi. Amrita Rao plays Thackeray’s wife Meena Tai, who, like him, only had one emotion throughout – complete devotion for her husband.

As a film, Thackeray is a little boring. The choice to go black-and-white for the earlier decades was especially smart. The animation in the beginning was not. Nawaz is a very good actor and he’s clearly having a ball playing this polarising character. He gets the body language right and says even the most disturbing dialogues with conviction. There is a reason Maharashtra was so taken by Thackeray, and watching Nawaz play him, you can sort of understand why. A lot of the side characters are so bad that you wonder if it’s a deliberate choice so that you’re already mocking them for not being either Bal Thackeray or on his side.

Bal Thackeray loved beer, cigars, and cricket. He thought North Indians, South Indians, Gujaratis, and people from other states were out to steal jobs from the people of Maharashtra. But we knew all of that anyway. Why are we watching this film if we are not going to get any other insight into the man? Script-wise, we’re being told that the people of Maharashtra are suffering because outsiders are taking their jobs and mistreating them, but we are never really shown this struggle, so it’s very hard to understand why the Shiv Sena was needed at all. Thackeray is not interested in answering such questions. It is just a love letter to the Shiv Sena supremo, with no nuance or subtlety.

It handpicks instances to suit its agenda and ignores significant events, like Thackeray’s nephew Raj Thackeray leaving the Sena to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The film conveniently culminates at a high point, where for the first time, a Shiv Sena leader, Manohar Joshi, became the CM of Maharashtra. But it also ends with ‘to be continued’, which seemed a little ominous after watching the celebration of someone who wants to be ‘Hindustan ka Hitler’.