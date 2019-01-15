To No One’s Surprise, Bollywood Comes Out In Hirani’s Support And Refuses To Call Out Its Own

While the recent #MeToo allegations made against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani have revived the movement in India, it has also shown us something that we had all been waiting for quite some time i.e. how Bollywood reacts when one of its A-listers gets caught in the storm.

In an e-mail dated November 3, 2018, and addressed to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi, and Shelly Chopra, director of the upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a woman accused Hirani of sexually and mentally harassing her and intimidating her during the post-production of the film Sanju. The woman, who worked with him for Sanju, also accused him of sexually abusing her over a period of six months on more than one occasion.

“My mind, body, and heart were grossly violated that night and for the next 6 months,” she wrote in the email. Later when Huffington Post reached out to her, the woman shared that she endured it all because her father was suffering from a terminal illness and she had to hold on to the job on the film for his sake.

“It was unbearable but the reason I endured it all until I couldn’t, was because I didn’t want my job to be taken away from me, and work to be questioned. Ever. I was worried that if I left midway, it would be impossible to find another job in this industry if he were to speak badly about my work. Because if Hirani said I wasn’t good, everybody would listen. My future would be in jeopardy,” she said.

Hirani strongly dismissed the allegations made against him and said, “I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”

However, the way in which Bollywood has come out in Hirani’s support is a phenomenon in itself. Reacting to the allegations, Boney Kapoor said in an interaction with ANI, “Rajkumar Hirani is too good a man to do something like this. I don’t believe this allegation. He can never do something like this.”

Sharman Joshi showed his support for Hirani by posting a long exhalation of the latter’s virtues in a Twitter post. “All I want to say Sir is that this too shall pass and I can imagine how demeaning it might be to even stand up for yourself in a situation such as this.” Here’s the entire post:

Sharman Joshi on Twitter IStandforRajuHirani

To support Hirani, actor Rakesh Bedi went to the extent of calling #MeToo a “trend.” He said, “It is wrong if something like this has happened. Some proof should be provided if something like this has taken place. #MeToo has become a trend where people are coming up with new allegations every day.”

Then there are those who have expressed their support in nicely camouflaged statements where while they have refused to say anything on the allegations, they have certainly made a point to speak on how nice a person Hirani is.

Here is what Arshad Warsi said to Bollywood Life, “I have no idea about this and I can’t afford to comment on this as it will not be right on my part to comment as I don’t know anything about it. Until and unless there is a proper investigation and everything is credible we will not know the truth. For me, if you generally ask about my thoughts on Rajkumar Hirani, I think he is a wonderful man and it’s hard for me to understand and accept something like this.”

Dia Mirza, who has worked with Hirani on a number of big projects like Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju, in reacted to the news in an interaction with Pinkvilla, and said, “I am deeply distressed by this news. As someone who has known Raju Sir for 15 years, I can only hope that a due official enquiry is conducted. He is one of the most decent human beings I have ever worked with and I think it would be grossly unjust on my part to speak on this as I do not know the details.”

If there’s anything that the #MeToo movement has taught us in the past year, it is that the position or professional prowess of an individual has nothing to do with how he might be like after the curtain goes down. It has also taught us that it’s impossible to tell if someone is a sexual predator or not by his social facade.

All these lessons and Bollywood still chooses to take a pro-Hirani stance right at the first step? Whatever happened to listening to the woman who has allegedly been through a lot? Why is the benefit of the doubt being extended only to the filmmaker? I wonder what will it take for the Indian film industry to drop the act and call out their own.