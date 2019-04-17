To Introduce LGBTQ+ Friendly Lok Sabha Candidates, Three Friends Form The Pink List

Since the Supreme Court scrapped Section 377 of the IPC decriminalising homosexuality, the Lok Sabha elections this year are historic for the LGBTQ+ community. It is the first time that queer people are contesting elections as independent candidates or on the ticket of a political party.

In this context, a group of three friends has decided to build a list of Lok Sabha candidates across party lines who have supported the LGBTQ+ rights to build a network of politicians to make their issues political imperative.

An initiative by Anish Gawande, a graduate of Columbia University and a Dara Shikoh Fellowship director, Devina Buckshee, a journalist with Quint, and Smriti Deora, a freelance designer, the list named The Pink List will be launched today having 49 names of people from political parties who are “pro-LGBTQ+ and pro-armed forces,” said Anish.

“We’ve heard countless insensitive and frankly damaging comments on LGBTQ+ issues from our politicians. We talk about and bemoan their regressive, narrow-minded thinking, but what about the good guys?” shared Ms. Buckshee.

The trio which aims to list down voices from beyond the mainstream voices like Shashi Tharoor, shared the list focusing on people like Jagadambika Pal, BJP candidate for Domariyaganj in Uttar Pradesh. The list shared by the group with The Hindu includes Aswathi Rajappan (Ernakulam, Independent), a Dalit activist in Kerala, who is the first openly intersex candidate to contest the Lok Sabha elections, Radha (Chennai South, Independent), Tamil Nadu’s only transgender candidate, Sneha Kale (Mumbai North Central, Durbal Ghatak Aghadi) and Jatin Mummy (Mumbai North East, Durbal Ghatak Aghadi). Apart from them, the list represents other outspoken supporters, including Sonia Gandhi, former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, Jay Panda, Ambumani Ramadoss, and Milind Deora.

The creators said that the list will help people from sexual and gender minorities mobilise around these 49 as a show of strength and solidarity.

H/T: The Hindu