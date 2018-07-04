To Get The Elderly With The Modern Times, IWB Plans To Hold Fun Workshops For Them

This year as the world celebrated June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we at Indian Women Blog decided to do something even more constructive. We took a step towards making the elderly re-learn what it means to live life and make them understand that they shouldn’t limit themselves because of their age.

We want them to experience life to the fullest and that means, first, to give them some exposure. So, we went on the hunt for someone who shared out passion and voila! We ended up finding 31-year-old Rahul Khurana and his company, People’s Choice – Events Entertainment, along with whom we will be holding one fun and engaging event in an old age home in Jaipur, Rajasthan, every month. Excerpts from a chat with Rahul:

What was it that made you say yes to IWB’s idea of holding events in old-age homes?

Serving and helping the elderly has always been something close to my heart. I never had the chance to tend to the elderly in my family and always wanted to spend time with them but lacked the opportunity to do so.

Well, now you do! So what kind of activities are you planning?

Right now, I have a lot of things in mind. Like skill learning workshops of gardening, clay pottery, anything under the category they ever had the desire to learn. I am also thinking about arranging some technical workshops and introducing them to the online world. After all, they are considered backward by the present ‘modern’ generation because they are more or less disconnected from all these advanced gadgets and social media. I would like people to know that they are as eager as we are to learn these things, all they need from us is patience.

I am currently teaching my granny how to use Instagram and it has led me to the realization that old people are like kids, full of innocence and just in need of our love and care.

Exactly! That’s why I am planning to include them in this ‘internet world’ we have built. Like we’ll teach them about virtual traveling, hold Skype sessions for them, basically make them friends with the way of life today.

I love cooking, so I am thinking ‘Why not hold cooking sessions for them as well?’ Who knows what top-notch cooking secrets I will learn!

(We both laugh)

Oh, my Nani cooks the most delicious dishes. Well, guess who is going to be a regular at these cooking sessions of yours? Me!

You are most welcome, Apeksha.

So, what about other fun activities you have planned? Your list appears to be rather well-prepared.

Haha! No way. I am still jumping up now and then to jot down an idea I get for the event we’ll hold for them. So, let’s see. I am thinking of arranging for a stand-up comedy show there, concerts, games and… oh yes, poetry nights, my favorite.

Till date, Rahul has organised prestigious corporate events, weddings, exhibitions and advertising events across India, like the Jaipur music fest (jaipurmusicfest.com), Mr & Miss Jaipur Exclusive (beauty contest) and Madam India (Fashion show).

That’s quite a list you’ve got there, Rahul. Well, going by your enthusiasm, I am having a hard time guessing whether you are holding events specifically for the elderly for the first time or not?

It would be a first. I am really excited about it. It’s not like anything I’ve done till now so I am looking forward to it as old people have the golden treasure of years of experience. Who knows what I’ll learn from them, ha?

So true! In fact, I can’t wait for our first event to take place this month. Oh, what’s it going to be? Will the elderly like it? Will they have fun? You too want to know, right? Watch this space for updates!