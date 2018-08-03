To Get More Indian Artists Into Spotlight, Soprano Singer Patricia Rozario Is Bringing Opera To The Country

Patricia Rozario, a Mumbai-born British Soprano, with her London-based foundation Giving Voice Society (it helps musicians travel and study anywhere in the world), is bringing more Indian singers into the spotlight. She is the artistic director of the Royal Opera House’s 2018 Opera Season and will be presenting Joseph Haydn’s La Fedeltà Premiata, at the Royal Opera House, Girgaum, Mumbai from Wednesday, August 1 to Friday, August 3 at 7 p.m.

Patricia finds Opera to be very similar to Hindi films. “Bollywood is an exaggeration of emotion and singing with music accompaniment. Indians are already predisposed to performing Opera, they just require the training and the motivation,” she said.

As she knows that Opera is relatively new in India, she is working to create more awareness about the form and has even made few necessary collaborations, for example, with Asad Lalljee, a curator of the Royal Opera House’s programming who helped in connecting the Istituto Italiano di Cultura in Mumbai and Rozario’s group. “The Istituto Italiano di Cultura is a key benefactor and collaborator,” said Lalljee. “They’ve sent a voice coach for Patricia [and her group] and two performers and are very interested in the future of Opera in India. It’s a part of their legacy, and they’re steering it into the new age.”

It was in the Independence era that Rozario began her career as an Opera Singer and learned Western Classical music, heavily influenced by the British empire. “Even after they left, there were performances with Indian as well as foreign performers in the 50s and 60s,” she recalled. “However, when the political landscape began to shift, so did the world of music in India. Back when Western music was looked down upon in India, the Parsi and the Christian communities kept Opera and other Western styles alive, but now India is a global country. It’s time for India to be an Opera country” she said. “Opera is not dead, but it isn’t about to make a complete resurgence either. While it is gaining traction, its only in order to preserve and celebrate it.”

The adaptation of Joseph Haydn’s La Fedeltà Premiata has eight soloists and 15 Opera members, comprising understudies and backups- all Indian performers. “They all practice together, so almost anyone can take over for anyone else,” said Rozario. “In time, we’ll be able to perform more complex and challenging Operas, but for now, we’re picking [those] suited to the Indian voice and mentality.”

