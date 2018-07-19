To Follow Or Not To Follow: Celebrity Makeup Artist Swarnalekha Gupta’s Take On Current Trends

Actors like the Kapoor sisters and Madhuri Dixit trust celebrity makeup artist Swarnalekha Gupta for their beauty routine. The Kolkata girl made her way to the glamour industry about five years ago.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the artist and one after another she soon became the go-to artist for many celebrities. Talking about her favourite muse, she told Femina, “Anyone who allows me to experiment and gives me the necessary creative freedom to work on their face is my celebrity muse. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Kiara Advani are some of the actors who let me experiment on their face the way I wanted to. “

And, the one celebrity she looks forward to working with is Deepika Padukone. Speaking of her current favourite trends, she said, “I feel the graphic eyeliner is trending in a big way. It’s edgy, but looks great when teamed with a sleek hair and minimalistic makeup. Another look that is trending is metallic and glossy eyes. It’s a little quirky and out-of-the-box look but looks really chic if done well.”

Photo Source: Femina

Over the top contouring and eye makeup is what she suggests to stay away from. “You should avoid doing harsh contours and over-the-top eyes. While you may want a dramatic look, it may end up looking like a disaster, if not done the right way,” she said.

She also suggested a few trends that should be experimented with. She suggested, “Experiment with quirky looks, pop lips, and contour and highlights for such platforms as the lighting is conducive and the lens is perfect to give you the ‘picture perfect’ look.”

Photo Source: Femina

Gupta also shared the challenges and struggles she faced in the initial days of her journey. “Every actor has an existing makeup artiste who they work with and are comfortable with. No one wants to experiment or disturb their working alignment, which is fair to an extent but makes things really difficult for an amateur. This was one of the biggest challenges I faced when I started gaining a foothold in the industry. I was keen on showcasing my work to everyone, but I hadn’t created a niche,” she recalled.

“The other challenge was that being a newcomer, everyone wanted to negotiate and bargain when it came to money. So, while I started getting work assignments, the money bit was something I had to figure. I would end up putting my own money to procure quality products because that was something I didn’t want to compromise on. At the same time, maintaining this balance was difficult and this situation did last for a long period,” she added.

Photo Source: Femina

Her advice for budding makeup artists is to create their own niche. “Don’t lose your core. Be original. Be passionate about what you do. There is a lot of work for everyone, so you just need to be patient and keep practicing. What is most important is that you shouldn’t be ideal, and should always try and get your creativity out there,” she advised.

H/T: Femina