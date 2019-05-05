To Focus On Her Work, Imtiaz Dharker Turns Down The Chance To Become The Next Poet Laureate

Acclaimed poet Imtiaz Dharker has turned down the chance to become the next poet laureate to focus on her own work, The Guardian reported on Friday.

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, and raised in Glasgow, Dharker was due to be announced as the next laureate after Dame Carol Ann Duffy who has had the post for 10 years this month, however, despite saying that it was a huge honour for her to be considered for the role, she said, “I had to weigh the privacy I need to write poems against the demands of a public role. The poems won. It was a huge honour to be considered for the role of poet laureate and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and encouragement from all over the world.”

Dharker’s collection of poems include Purdah (1989), Postcards from God (1997), I speak for the Devil (2001), The Terrorist at My Table (2006), Leaving Fingerprints (2009) and Over the Moon (2014). She is also a documentary filmmaker and has written and directed over a hundred films and audio-visuals with themes centering on education, reproductive health and shelter for women and children. In 2014, she was awarded the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry.

H/T: The Guardian