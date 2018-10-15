To Encourage Women To Lodge Complaints, DCW Launches Separate Email For #MeToo Cases

In light of recent events surrounding the #MeToo movement, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has launched a separate email id for women to report cases of sexual harassment.

By mailing at metoodcw@gmail.com or calling 181 for any assistance regarding the same, women can reports cases of sexual harassment or abuse. This is being done to encourage more women to speak up without any fear or pressure to either the police or women commissions. In a statement, they said, “This reporting will pave the path for putting these sexual predators behind bars, something that should have been done long ago.”

The statement further said, “While exposing these sexual predators is definitely an important first step, the commission believes that these men should be put behind bars and prosecuted for the horrific crimes they have committed.”

However, not everyone thinks that this is the way to go. Women’s rights activist Ruth Manorama told Scroll, “The women who reported these allegations should be asked whether they want to pursue this issue legally. In most cases, there is no evidence. If these cases are dropped, these women will be accused of lying and using this movement to get favours. This committee they are setting up needs to be pro-women, not pro-perpetrators, or it will boomerang on the women in question.”