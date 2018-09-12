To Celebrate End Of Section 377, Queer Group Nazariya Started Free Hugs Campaign Across Delhi

Same-sex relationships have been accepted by the law in our country but the LGBTQ community still struggles with social acceptance. To this end, Nazariya – the LGBTQ-straight youth alliance, has organised Free Hugs for Humanity campaign that will run across Delhi.

On Sunday, the group began their mini-parades offering free hugs from Hudson Lane and Hauz Khas Village in Delhi. As they marched and offered free hugs to passersby, they also shouted some interesting slogans that read, “One, two, three, four, open up your closet doors, five, six, seven, eight, don’t assume your kids are straight!” “Gale lagao, homophobia bhagao. (Hug and let go of homophobia)”

The objective of the campaign is to erase social barriers, which have been imbibed in most of the country for a long time. Nazariya co-founder Ruth Chawngthu told Scroll, “The only exposure to the queer community is based on stereotypical portrayals in Bollywood which is not only false but has lead to deep-seated stigmas. Creating visibility for our LGBT folks is the prime cause.”

The parade continued at Connaught Place, where an alliance member was spotted dancing to a rendition of Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani. Rishi Raj Vyas, a 17-year-old student-activist from the group, said, “Love flows from heart to heart and hugs not only connect two bodies but also sync their souls together. Every hug represents that love wins, every time.”

So, let’s chant and imbibe one of the slogans from the parade, “Zara gale laga ke dekho, nazariya badal jayega (Hug it out and the perception shall change).”



H/T: Scroll

(Cover image courtesy: The Times of India)