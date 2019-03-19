To Bring A Change, Students Need To Know About Equality: School Counselor Mansi Satyarthi

Walking down memory lane, I always like to stop by the moments I had in school. I will always remember the moments of sharing the tiffin, developing new crushes, the joy of having a free period, dreadful assembly mornings and, not to forget, the ’embarrassing’ biology classes.

Why? I guess no one will ever forget the giggling and sniggering whenever the term “sex” used to come up. No one will ever forget how boys weren’t allowed to cry because mard ko dard nahi hota. No one will ever forget how girls were considered as chhuimui. No one will ever realize that we are living in a complicated web of stereotypes.

Plagued by prejudices, teachers are the major source to educate children about these stereotypes. Breaking the stereotypes among students, Mansi Satyarthi, a school counselor in Army Public School, Bhuj, discusses the role of teachers in shaping students’ minds.

Here are the excerpts:

Living in the world of gender bias, you might have observed students believing in stereotypes. As a counselor, how did you try to break the stigma of gender stereotypes among children?

Students have young and uncorrupted minds, who are prone to the deep-rooted evil of our society – prejudice, stereotype, and discrimination. As a counselor, I try to debunk all the myths about these issues. A majority of the problems today we face would not have existed if they were thwarted in the budding stage.

These are considered as small issues but the effect it creates on children’s minds is something we can’t imagine. So, I take small steps at a time. Students believe that women cook and men go to the office. This mentality is residing in their mind due to the society around us. That’s why I try to give examples that their father can cook and their mother can go to the office. I try to share stories and instances which could shape their views. We are the ones who are feeding them with orthodox thoughts or stereotypes which needs to be changed.

How much of this knowledge is being provided by the curriculum? How can it be improved?

It’s a poor curriculum when it comes to eliminating gender stereotypes. I believe, more than curriculum, mentality needs to be changed. The curriculum can provide chapters or books but students require practical knowledge. We have lived in the bias created by society and now that’s what’s being reflected on students.

To bring a change, students need to know about equality. If we are not preaching this ideology, I don’t think the students will be doing the same. Involving students and teachers, the schools can attempt to organize activities and seminars through which gender stereotypes can be eliminated. Teenagers think differently to grownups – they are most likely to misread emotions. I try to remove societal pressure. We should open up and be more personal with them.

How can sex education include a talk on gender? What role does a parent play in such cases?

Sex education is a sensitive topic among students. The more we try to hide it, the more we are creating a taboo about it. Through sex education, students need to learn about consent. It goes both ways. Also, they should be introduced to the importance of pills, condoms and protected intercourse.

Parents are the first teachers. Whenever I try to figure out the reason behind a student’s changed behavior, they end up telling me about how their parents have pressurized them about academics, co-curricular activities and being an ideal son/daughter. Parents need to open up. They have to introduce them to menstrual hygiene, LGBT communities, correct use of social media, and sexual abuse. Rather than imposing our beliefs, we need to listen to the students more.