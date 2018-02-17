To Boost Social Status Of Transgenders, Kerala Is Setting Up Cooperative Societies

Since the transgender community got its recognition as the third gender in 2014, things started to bring a positive change in their lives.

Kerala has now become the first state in India to set up a cooperative society for the community in order to escalate their social status in the society. Minister for Tourism and Cooperation, Kadakampally Surendran, made the announcement in Kannur on Sunday at the eighth Cooperative Shakarana Congress.

The society will exclusively work towards the empowerment of the transgender community by lending financial aid and helping them to become self-employed and independent. Surendran told Times of India, “The societies would be set up in all districts where sufficient numbers of members are available as stipulated as per the Cooperatives Societies Act.”

H/T: Times of India