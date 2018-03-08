To Advance Women’s Economic Empowerment, Bill & Melinda Gates Pledge $170 Million

In an op-ed published in Quartz on Monday, philanthropist Melinda Gates has announced that she and her husband Bill Gates are pledging $170 million in order to help women to be economically empowered around the world.

As per the announcement, the donation, focusing on women in eight countries including India, Pakistan, and Tanzania, will work in three steps. First, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will be helping female farmers to support and organize so when it comes to selling their products they know all about competitive pricing. Their second aim is to promote those women who are using digital bank accounts and lastly, it will establish self-help groups which will allow women and girls to share information which will include “everything from launching a small business to raising healthy children.”

Planned to be spent over four years “to help women exercise their economic power,” the money from the foundation will, as Melinda noted, will help in augmenting economic power which is the “most promising entry point for gender equality.”

“Simply put when money flows into the hands of women who have the authority to use it, everything changes,” she has written, stating how the economic empowerment of women is the path to gender equality, as a family benefit if it is a woman controlling household finances.

“Research shows … that women are much more likely than men to buy things that set their families on a pathway out of poverty, like nutritious food, healthcare, and education,” she explained, saying that when women have economic power, the communities begin to rethink the roles she plays in society.

“Women acting on their own can do what all the philanthropic organizations in the world can never accomplish: change the unwritten rule that women are lesser than men,” she has written. “Our role, as we see it, is to make targeted investments that give women the opportunity to write new rules.”

Revolutionary thoughts and the will to act on it- an ideal example of the extraordinary spirit she defines a woman as.

H/T: Huffington Post