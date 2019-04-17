To Address Sexual Harassment Allegations in Tollywood, Telangana Gov Forms A Panel

In the aftermath of sexual harassment allegations leveled by actor Sri Reddy in Tollywood last year, over 15 women’s rights organizations met the then Minister of Cinematography Talasani Srinivas to set up a committee to look into the issues faced by women artists in the industry.

What followed was a PIL filed by the women’s organizations last year, which the government addressed earlier this month, bringing the committee into effect.

As reported by The News Minute, under GO 984, the government has instructed a panel of members, which has some prominent names from the industry, women’s rights organizations, Women and Child Welfare Department and the city police, to look into cases of sexual harassment, who will subsequently recommend the government to take necessary action to protect women artists in the film and television industry.

The members from the committee include Professor Vasanthi from the NALSAR University, Dr Rama Devi, a doctor at the Gandhi Medical College and social activist Vijaya Lakshmi along with actors Supriya, Jhansi Laxmi, and Director Nandini Reddy, who will be seen representing voices from the film fraternity.

Along with them, the panel that includes Ram Mohan Rao, chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TSFDC), prominent police officials, producer Tamareddy Bharadwaj, and director-producer Sudhakar Reddy will have the chairman of TSFDC as the chairman of the committee.

To put corrective measures and make the workplace safer for its women, the Telugu Film Chamber, after actor Sri Reddy’s protest last year, constituted a Sexual Harassment Redressal Panel (SHRP) and made it mandatory for all production houses in Tollywood to form an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). However, because of ineffective redressal mechanisms and delay in ensuring justice to the survivors, these bodies were accused of being not genuine.

H/T: The News Minute