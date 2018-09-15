TISS’ Gender-Neutral Hostel Is First Of Its Kind In India Where All Students Can Live Together

TISS (Tata Institue of Social Sciences) has India’s first gender-neutral hostel that scrapes all prejudices and provides a space where all students can chill. “It is a place for everyone but without the dysphoria of being segregated along the lines of gender. It is a liberal space in the sense that all students can come and chill,” said a 20-year-old student Akunth to The Indian Express.

Akunth, who identifies himself as queer, added, “In our daily interactions, we are not segregated naturally, biologically or socially, based on gender. It is the idea of ‘safe keeping’ at institutions that results in this crude segregation on the basis of gender, seldom leaving anything for the non-conforming identities.”

It was in April this year when the institute designated the ground floor of an existing girls hostel to accommodate LGBTQ students admitted to the institute. Currently, 17 students reside in the hostel, with three seats lying vacant.

The students and administration of the institute stated that the hostel is just like any other hostel. “It’s just like any other hostel. Some people are asking us for photographs of the hostel as if we are having a huge unicorn inside. We aren’t,” exclaimed Akunth.

This hostel is the culmination of a long-drawn student campaign at TISS by Queer Collective (QC), an informal student body advocating a safe space for LGBTQ+ students, as well as the management. Last year, the QC worked with the students running for elections to the student union to include the creation of a gender neutral space in the election manifesto. A resolution was passed in the general body meeting in September last year. Negotiations with the administration began thereafter.



Courtesy: The Indian Express One of the students in the room of the gender-neutral hostel.Courtesy: The Indian Express

“The hostel is a collective effort by students, faculty, and administration. It was a felt demand by students that was put forth to the administration through the union. Once we all agreed that the hostel was needed, discussions on the details of the hostel began,” shared Asha Bano, dean, student affairs.

Bano added, “The first step is to keep it optional. A student who doesn’t conform to gender binaries or is transgender may choose to live in this hostel.”

Ketki Ranade, assistant professor and chairperson of the centre for health and mental health and member of the Institute’s Gender Amity Committee, has been working with the students’ body to make TISS campus a trans-inclusive space.

Ranade, who was also part of the Expert Committee on Transgender Issues formed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2013, is currently involved in preparing a guideline for the functioning of the gender-neutral hostel. “The guidelines are being drafted to plan the hostel according to needs of the hostel, starting with the definition. What do you mean by a gender-neutral hostel? It is a hostel predominantly for people who may not necessarily fit into the male, female hostel as well as their allies,” shared Ranade.

A committee has been set up to sift through applications and see that the ‘allies’ are sensitive. Residents of the hostel and members of the Gender Amity Committee are on the committee.

In an institute where inter-hostel mobility in men’s and women’s hostels is restricted, the gender-neutral hostel has emerged as the cultural centre for students. “In the men’s and women’s hostels, students of opposite genders are not allowed to enter. Here, students can come and go until 10 pm. So, naturally, many discussions and student meetings happen here,” said Akunth.

After setting up the gender-neutral hostel in the institute, the QC has now moved on to its next agenda, which is to build gender-neutral washrooms on campus. “Currently all those individuals who are uncomfortable using a male or female washroom, are using the ones in the gender-neutral hostel. It goes on to say that there is demand for gender-neutral washrooms,” said Diti Lekha, a member of QC. On a trial basis two gender neutral toilets, one in each campus are planned to gauge the demand for now.

H/T: The Indian Express