TISS Becomes 1st Institute In India To Introduce Gender-Neutral Hostel Open To Transgenders

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has announced that ground floor of hostel no 4, from now on, will be for self-identified transgenders, non-binary, and gender non-conforming persons.



To be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis during the 2018-19 academic year, the floor has ten twin-sharing rooms.

“We have been trying to achieve this for some time. The gender amity committee and student representatives have decided to create this space. This will be done on an experimental basis for one year, and we will take stock next year,” said Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. P.K. Shahjahan.

In 2017, the student general body of TISS had passed a resolution so as to create gender-neutral hostels and washrooms. In February this year, the honorific ‘Mx’ had been added by the institute to the existing list of Mr., Ms., Mrs., and Dr. on the forms needed to be filled out before convocation.

“This is a product of several discussions and deliberations. There will be several more discussions as the hostel becomes operational,” said Sai Tejo, an M.A. student.

“When we first saw the notification we couldn’t believe it. We are waiting for clarity on the rules and regulations. We don’t want this to turn into another gendered space. Our struggle is for a gender-neutral space and not for a space for a third gender,” said Christopher Nag, an M.Phil student and part of the TISS Queer Collective stressing that this part of the hostel cannot have the same rules as the ones applied to both women’s and men’s hostel.

