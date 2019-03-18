TI’s Director Roopashree HM On How Companies Can Enable Growth For Women

In a time when most women professionals dream of climbing the administrative and managerial roles, Roopashree HM, who is currently the Director of WW Analog EDA with global semiconductor design and manufacturing company Texas Instruments, excelled in core technology work.

She started her career with Texas Instruments in 1996 post her BE Degree in Electronics & Communications from Mysore University. And the wireless sector had just begun to boom in late 1998 when Roopashree led a small group designing IPs for Digital Signal Processors and Wireless.

While Roopashree didn’t experience any gender bias in her professional career, she did face a few challenges due to changes in her personal life when her first child was born in 2002. Talking about how employers play a major role in making things better for women, Roopashree shared, “While we also cannot discount the support you need from family, kids and whatever extended support you put in place, if workplace is not conducive, it becomes very hard. So yes, employers have a massive role to play here.”

Apart from the support that women receive from their workplace, Roopashree also believes that it is important for women to ask for what they want. Talking about how the new generation of women entering the field of technology are a lot more confident now as compared to before, she shared, “Girls, especially in TI, are so much more assertive now. They are open about having conversations on what they want to work on and what they don’t want to work on. What opportunities they want and even the compensation they deserve. These are things women used to hesitate to ask and I’m so happy to see so much more confidence. And at TI, I also encourage them to come forward and ask.”

Coming to the representation of women within the company, Roopashree believes “that’s the minimum we should do”. “Look at hiring more from women engineering colleges. We should also have more tech-focused seminars and conferences where women can participate. These will help bridge technical barriers among women and help with networking.”

For women who dream to enter the technology space and making it big, Roopashree’s piece of advice to them is to prepare for the career ahead by reading a lot, writing papers, participating in conferences and writing patents. “Focus on building technical expertise. Whatever role you do in the future, even if it is managerial, it is very important to be technically sound. There is a lot more dialogue around these things today, every woman should leverage that.”

H/T: The News Minute