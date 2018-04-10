Tirelessly Serving The Medical Field For 40 Years, Sister Jude Gets Awarded By UP Govt

For the past 40 years, Sister (now Doctor) Jude Emmy Rose has singlehandedly managed to grow a little dispensary into a fully operational hospital in Uttar Pradesh. For her continuous service toward the medical field, UP government awarded the 76-year-old with Rani Laxmi Bai Award.

Jude began her selfless journey in the year 1977 at the Fatima Hospital situated in the village of Maunath Bhanjan in Uttar Pradesh. Jude, a native of village Malayattoor in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, was appointed for the hospital (then dispensary) by the Medical Sisters of St Joseph. When Jude became a part of the dispensary, it was merely a place visited by people who were in the final stage of their disease.

Credit to her immense hard work and dedication, the dispensary is now a hospital with 352 beds along with all kinds of medical departments under its jurisdiction. Her commitment level was to such an extent that without sleep or taking a break, she attended every case that came along her way, which had her attending 382 patients on a single day!

To bring the number in control, Mau Diocese – one of the founding members of the hospital, put a 200 patient per day limit on doctors to lessen the impossible burden on Sister Jude who wouldn’t have stopped otherwise.

Still, doctor Jude, aka Mother Teresa of Mau, takes only a week off every year from her fully occupied professional life to visit her family in Kerala.

We can’t thank you enough for your contribution to humankind, doctor Jude!

H/T: The Better India