Times Now Accused Of Humiliating The Tarun Tejpal Rape Victim By Airing Her Sexual Assault Footage

On Tuesday, the organization, Network of Women in Media, India, protested against the two shows on the Tarun Tejpal rape case that were broadcast on the Times Now News Channel. They wrote to Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited objecting that the broadcasts were illegal and unethical.

In 2013, Tarun Tejpal, a former Tehelka founder and editor, was accused by a junior colleague of sexually assaulting her in Goa in a hotel elevator at an annual event organized by the magazine. He had been charged with rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful restraint.

An Additional District and Sessions Court had heard the case in-camera and the media had been barred from the proceedings. As per the Indian law system, it is illegal to name the complainant of sexual abuse and here, Times Now News Channel had aired the footage of sexual assault in the “India Upfront” show titled “Secrets of a dark night”. It was anchored by TimesNow editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar, and the footage was also aired in the “Newshour” debate titled “Tejpal’s indiscretions caught on CCTV” on May 28 with Times Now Managing Editor-Politics Navika Kumar as the anchor.

“These shows represent a dangerous attempt to influence public opinion against the complainant and in favor of the more powerful accused,” the network wrote in its letter.

“We are stunned that you persisted in broadcasting shows which violated the dignity and privacy of the complainant and allowed the anchor and the guests on the show, including the lawyer for the accused, to air prejudiced and ill-informed news and opinions that only served to further harass and humiliate the complainant,” they added.

As the proceedings have been in-camera, the channel has been accused of breaking the law, it has been demanded by the organization that shows are removed from all online platforms and to the complainant the channel will need to issue an unconditional apology.

