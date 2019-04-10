Time To Build A World Which Respects All Kinds Of Love, Says LGBTQ Activist Harish Iyer As He Joins Politics

“Every man in this country speaks from the seat of privilege. The privilege of gender, of being a man, the understanding that you belong to a certain social, societal class and that you belong to a religion of the majority. But if you are a Dalit Muslim woman, who is disabled and also a lesbian, imagine the layers of discrimination she needs to go through in a country like India where women are still struggling to attain their rights.”

The last time IWB spoke to LGBTQ rights activist Harish Iyer, his words had given us a glimpse of the hardships that the community goes through for refusing to part with their identity. And now, with the promise to weed out “homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia and the politics of hate”, Iyer has joined the Congress party.

“This is the time to build a world which respects all kinds of love– otherwise we will be left with all kinds of hate,” he wrote on Twitter.

He has shared that getting a ticket is not his agenda as he aspires “to have an all India Queer Congress on the lines of All India Mahila Congress.” He added that meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi last year inspired him to join politics.

“I raised many difficult questions. I also told him as to how some senior leaders in the Congress made homophobic statements by calling Homosexuality a disease. I also spoke about many positives like Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raising the issue in Parliament after dissenting about many party leader’s stand on LGBT issues. He patiently gave me an ear and at the end said that we are with you. It was the empathy that made all the difference,” Iyer said.

“It is the inter-sectionality of LGBT issues that I am more concerned with where the rights of Dalit and Muslim LGBT population are also protected,” he added.

H/T: DNA