Time Magazine Lists 3 Students Of Indian Origin Among 25 Most Influential Teens of 2018

Time recently released its List Of 25 Most Influential Teens and, to our delight, three students of Indian origin have been featured in it. Indian-American Kavya Kopparapu, Rishab Jain, and British-Indian Amika George are the three students who have made it to the list.
Eighteen-year-old Kavya Kopparapu is a freshman at Harvard and made it to the list for developing a deep-learning computer system “that can scan slides of tissue from brain cancer patients looking for differences in density, color, texture and cellular alignment that are unique to that particular person’s case.”
Kavya was prompted to work on the idea after reading a story on brain cancer where she found out that the survival rate of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, has not improved in the past 30 years.
“I thought, Why is that? We have so much innovation that it didn’t make sense that we hadn’t gotten better,” she says.
Another entry on the list, 19-year-old Amika George, is working towards ending “period poverty by funding the distribution of menstrual products to girls and women who cannot afford them.”
She finds it really disturbing that many girls in the UK have to miss their school while they are menstruating because they can’t afford menstrual products. “The government knew this was happening on their watch, but they were refusing to find a solution,” she says.
She launched the #FreePeriods campaign to this end. She managed to gather approximately 200,000 signatures on her a petition where she urged people to help her in eradicating period poverty. The movement eventually caught the attention of a dozen UK policymakers who supported it and consequently managed to galvanise government to allocate special funds for the cause.
Rishab Jain, the third entry on the list, is in eighth grade right now. He has developed an algorithm that has the possibility of developing into a cure for pancreatic cancer.
