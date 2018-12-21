Time Magazine Lists 3 Students Of Indian Origin Among 25 Most Influential Teens of 2018

Time recently released its List Of 25 Most Influential Teens and, to our delight, three students of Indian origin have been featured in it. Indian-American Kavya Kopparapu, Rishab Jain, and British-Indian Amika George are the three students who have made it to the list.

Eighteen-year-old Kavya Kopparapu is a freshman at Harvard and made it to the list for developing a deep-learning computer system “that can scan slides of tissue from brain cancer patients looking for differences in density, color, texture and cellular alignment that are unique to that particular person’s case.”

Kavya was prompted to work on the idea after reading a story on brain cancer where she found out that the survival rate of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, has not improved in the past 30 years.

“I thought, Why is that? We have so much innovation that it didn’t make sense that we hadn’t gotten better,” she says.

Another entry on the list, 19-year-old Amika George, is working towards ending “period poverty by funding the distribution of menstrual products to girls and women who cannot afford them.”

She finds it really disturbing that many girls in the UK have to miss their school while they are menstruating because they can’t afford menstrual products. “The government knew this was happening on their watch, but they were refusing to find a solution,” she says.