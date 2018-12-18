Through “Wake Up Girl”, Niharika Jindal Addresses The Plight Of Indian Woman Of ‘Marriageable’ Age

When was the last time a nosy neighborhood aunty asked you about your marriage plans with a devilish smirk on her face? Also, when was the last time you wanted to hit her with a chair? If you happen to be an unmarried Indian woman, then the answer to these questions has to be “not too long ago,” because that’s how we roll in India.

It was only yesterday that a meddlesome distant relative asked my age and after hearing the answer looked at me with pity and said, “Chalo achcha hai dikhti toh choti si hai, zyada dikkat nahi aaegi.”

Which reminds me of another aunt who was so obsessed with the idea of getting her daughter married that all she could focus on during her girl’s formative years were her cooking skills, the quality of her skin, and her marriage-material quotient. After the girl’s marriage, neither the mother nor the daughter knew what they were supposed to do with their lives.

Why are we so obsessed with the idea of getting our daughters married, err wait, not just married but getting our daughters married at the right age, and to the right man who can take care of her the right way? Why can our concept of women not go beyond the idea of marriage and motherhood?

Niharika Jindal has attempted to answer all these questions in her debut novel Wake Up Girl. Through the journey of her protagonist Naina, Niharika explores what an unmarried woman has to face in India and how she navigates through all the pressure and dilemma.

Here are excerpts from a recent interaction that I had with Niharika:

Let’s open the conversation with the misogyny of the Indian marriage market. What’s your take on the same?

I don’t think that the term misogyny can be directly applied to Indian society now. Indian women, finally, aren’t scared of their voices being heard. The stereotypes and norms of the country are changing, and the #MeToo movement testifies the same.

Coming to my book, I would say that I have tried to shatter the stereotypes that exist in our society through the journey of the protagonist. She realizes she can’t let her life be dictated by her parents or society, and that it’s time to ‘wake up”!

Can we trace any particular incident or experience that led you into writing this novel?

I don’t think there was any particular incident or experience as such. It has more to do with how I perceive the idea of arranged marriage. I think that the idea of arranged marriage is a hilariously complex concept, and I thought that it would be fascinating to further explore the topic.

“Wake up girl” is what you reiterate in your novel. However, what would it be like if it was “Wake Up mom and dad.” What is it that you want to change when it comes to Indian parents’ idea of marriage which fixates on concepts like age, money, looks and so on.

First of all, I don’t understand why parents in India constantly scrutinize their daughters in a way that suggests that their only aim in life is to get married and if she lacks somewhere then she won’t end up getting married or with the right man. Indian parents need to realize that their daughter is perfect just the way she is and need not compromise on the life partner just because she doesn’t fit into the mold of the conventional bahu!

For example, why is it that only the woman needs to be conscious about the way she looks or dresses? Why is not the same as men? Having said that, I believe that there shouldn’t be any pressure on either the man or the woman when it comes to these things, and this is what our society needs to understand.

Let’s now discuss the deep internal conflict faced by the central character in your novel. How is it a reflection on all the emotional as well as psychological dilemma/trauma that every single girl in India goes through?

I’ll try to answer this without giving away any spoilers. When a particular decision undertaken by Naina’s parents regarding her life ends up resulting in a huge and complete fiasco, Naina’s emotional and psychological trauma is more due to the fact that she was forced into this decision in the first place and didn’t have any say regarding the matter. This is what makes Naina’s life so relatable. So many Indian women are pressurized into doing things that they don’t want to by their parents or society, and they sometimes end up compromising their entire lives. Why should anyone compromise his or her life? At least when a woman takes her life decision she won’t end up blaming anyone but herself if things don’t work out. No one should go through life thinking, “What if I’d spoken up then and changed the entire course of my life?”

As an author writing on the subject of marriage, what’s your take on the concept of arranged marriage? Do you think that it’s already in shambles or do you think there is still some hope left?

There is definitely some hope left. The idea of the great Indian arranged marriage isn’t all that bad, I think. All it requires is some tweaks here or there! For example, things like how the boy and girl need to decide whether they want to spend the rest of their lives together after meeting a mere three times or so is what needs to change. Once the boy and girl take a little charge of their own situation, the outcome can be beautiful.

Despite 498A and all the other laws against dowry in India, the dowry scene is still going strong in the country with euphemisms like “gifts,” “help” etc. Let’s discuss the entire idea of marriage in India as a transaction.

The entire idea of marriage in India as a transaction is quite revolting. Families need to realize that it’s a union of two people, realise the sanctity of it, and not think about all the lena/dena, which sadly weighs too heavy on their heads.

Change can only come when the girl and boy getting married put their foot down and say they don’t want to partake in any of these transactional activities. According to me, the ideal situation should be the girl and boy paying for their wedding by their own hard-earned money.

Through your book, what do you want all the girls to wake up to?

I want all girls to wake up and take charge of their own lives! Sometimes, we all find it easier to follow someone else’s advice and decisions, and then easily put the blame on that someone when things go wrong. This needs to change. Girls, it is ultimately your own life, and you need to take control of it. Don’t let society or family push you over – you are your own person, and the writer of your own destiny!