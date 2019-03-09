Through Political Representation, Disha Sheikh And Sonali Dalvi Fight For Trans Community

Despite the constitutional rights provided to the transgenders, the community is denied their basic rights like Right to Dignity, Personal Liberty, Freedom of Expression, Education, etc, due to social exclusion. However, with trans women Disha Sheikh and Sonali Dalvi being appointed as state spokesperson of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and general secretary of the Congress’s Pune district unit respectively, the community can be assured that progressive steps would be taken to ensure that their fundamental rights are practised and a change would be brought about soon.

Dalvi on Friday issued a legal notice against the District Legal Services Authority, Faraskhana police station and Sassoon General Hospital over their plans to hold a medical camp in Budhwar Peth to ascertain who the ‘real transgenders’ are. She also asked the authorities that conducting the medical examination would “violate their fundamental rights.”

As the move was offensive, Dalvi shared, “We are not trapped in wrong bodies… but we are trapped in a society that doesn’t understand us and we need to change that… my childhood was really difficult and it was painful for me to ‘come out’, as society made me realise that I am different. But why should the new generation be exposed to this discriminatory attitude.”

Dalvi decided to join the Congress as the party had “liberal views regarding transgenders”. As an activist, she expressed her desire to work on women and child development issues.

Disha, on the other hand, describes herself as a ‘transgender, poet and activist’. She hails from Shrirampur in Ahmednagar district and her speeches at public rallies impressed Prakash Ambedkar and his wife and social activist Anjali Maydeo, who decided to have her as the state spokesperson for the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

The community has faced social exclusion, which Disha admits. But now that she will be able to represent her community, she said, “Being able to represent my community via this party gives me a sense of independence. Political representation of our community is important and this will only happen if we get access to education and awareness. Hence, my main aim is to enlighten my community about their rights.”

H/T: The Indian Express