Through MaahiRoj, These Young Minds Are Voicing Their Concern For The Environment

Earth Day is just around the corner and MaahiRoj is ready to celebrate the environment. Back with its sixth edition, this year’s theme revolves around Water – the beauty of the World.

Maahiroj, literally translating into Earth Day every day, by AnanTaya, is an experience of unearthing the planet’s potential for sustainability in collaboration with like-minded designers and artisans from across the country. With a string of events that include interactive workshops, inspiring talks, films, heritage walks, water meditations, cultural tours, eco drives and the latest collection of sustainable arts, the festival this year is set to bring together experts from various fields who have considered the planet in their choices.

In these diverse set of activities, budding minds Anunya Kasliwal, and Tanaya Kasliwal have also participated to create environmental awareness. In conversation with IWB, they discuss MaahiRoj and how it’s helping the young minds feel a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

Excerpts:

On their interest in environmental conservation

“It started when I was in the 7th grade. We both study at Rishi Valley School, Bangalore, and we have a lot of beaches around. But we usually find lots of plastic there. I felt like it doesn’t belong there. One day, we went for a walk along the beach to look out for turtles. But instead, we found a dead turtle and a dead dolphin lying on the shore. It was really disturbing for us. That’s when I decided to do something about it.”

On MaahiRoj 2019

“This year, we are going to different schools to give a presentation about water to students from grade 6th to 9th. In one of the sessions, we will give a presentation about water. We will help organize the talks and workshops. There will be a lot of volunteering work.

For young minds, we have prepared many workshops. One of the sessions will include presentations given by the children. We have asked schools to send teams who have done research on a few topics of water. The teams will include children from 5th to 10th grade.

We are also going to different schools to create awareness about the water crisis in India. In one of the activities, the children are supposed to draw something related to water. It’s something for them to contemplate about. After the presentation, they write on what they think about water.”

On participation of young students to improve the condition of the environment

“When we say there is hope, we don’t do anything. We are losing the environment at an alarming rate. I started getting disturbed because I felt it was really unfair. If we want young minds to work for the environment then we need to show them the reality.

In my presentation, I have included some shocking information about dead water bodies. I hope they realize that it is far worse than it seems. When we see that the condition of the environment is better, we are going to get hopeful.”

On how the school curriculum is providing insufficient information

“Schools have a huge plan for students to get to know about the environment. But I don’t think it’s enough. Students never realize or relate to the real conditions. They end up thinking that I am not responsible for this. What the school curriculum needs to do is that they need to relate the reality to the student’s life so that they realize the damage they are doing to the environment.

Schools are progressing these days. But they are shifting the focus to the materialistic world which is really bad for the environment and the future. Most of the children are concerned about how much money they are going to earn and how many things they will buy. But they don’t realize the consequences on the environment. They don’t care because the school is programming them in such a way that they think earning a lot of money is the equivalent of success. Even if people are volunteering for social causes, they are doing it for the mentality of earning money, not for the cause. “

On how small steps can create a bigger impact

“Due to the increasing demands of fruits and vegetables, the people are growing it in the weather conditions in which they are not supposed to grow. This issue has been neglected in the past few years. Due to globalization, everything is mismatched. More than that, we get it transported from another side of the world.

Also, we should move back to traditional practices. Due to the shift towards technology, we are losing lots of knowledge which is eco friendly. Earlier, the communities used to manage lots of water harvesting traditional systems. It was in the sync with the environment.”

On their role model for environmental activism

“My teacher, Shanta Ram Sir. I took the subject of environmental applications. He taught us a lot, even more than the curriculum. His teachings inspired me a lot.

My dad, Ayush Kasliwal, asks me a lot of questions about the environment. He is one of the main persons who drove me into this.

Environmental activists like Sunita Narayan and Vandana Shiva have been a real inspiration as well.”

With water memories, meditations walk, and various workshops on food and art being a part of the festival, Monday, April 22, will also have in store some exciting activities for people like the Drum circle, film screenings, testing your own tap water and much more. The 10-day festival, from April 19-29 (11am -10pm), will be held at AnanTaya, The Kanota Courtyard, Narain Niwas Palace Hotel, Jaipur.

This initiative is supported by Poornima University and Pearl Academy, both of which passionately believe that the future of design is tied umbilically to the future of our planet.