Through GetSetHome, Shabnam Kadwani Makes Moving To A New City Hassle-Free For Bachelors

When I planned to move to Bangalore, the biggest challenge wasn’t getting admission but finding a house. All the places that I went to see were either shabby, very small or had unrealistic deadlines. My life would have been so much easier if I had known about this startup back then.

Shabnam Kadwani was working with Bookmyshow as Marketing Head when she came across people in her company who had come from different cities and were searching for accommodation. When she joined them, she thought the process might take a couple of days, but it took almost a month, and even then they couldn’t find a good place in the city.

That’s when Shabnam, along with her fiancé, decided to do some concept testing in Pune. They converted her fiancé‘s flat in Pune into a well-furnished rental accommodation for bachelors, and it worked. Then she got together with Junaid Shaikh and Muddassar Virani to build GetSetHome. As the name suggests, it is a service that provides access to good quality shared accommodations.

Were people hesitant to share spaces initially?

Not at all, because it brings the cost down and since we conduct police verification, they got the needed assurance regarding the person with whom they might share the house. In fact, people were looking for shared spaces, but they didn’t know how to go about it. A platform like GetSetHome has helped those who are looking for co-living spaces.

So, you have a big responsibility in all this as you are providing a guarantee to both the parties.

Yes, absolutely. But that’s our business proposition. We provide a guarantee by carrying out all the verifications. We haven’t had any issues till now where we had to get the cops involved. If any sort of problems occurs in future, we can always take help of the local police.

What rules or compliances do you have in place for both parties, the home-owners as well as the tenants?

We have an agreement which is to be signed by both, home-owner and the bachelors. The contract lists all the acceptable behaviour norms. We also conduct a police verification for tenants and ask them to submit some identity proof. Home-owners can verify all the documents and necessary legalities.

Even after all this, single people find it difficult to rent a place. How do you provide a solution to this problem?

Yes, there are many housing societies in metro cities which don’t allow bachelors to stay because of the stigma associated with their lifestyle and behaviour. Home-owners are equally reluctant to give out places to bachelors because they think bachelors will not take care of the house. We conduct a background check for the people who want to rent places and even have some rules in place with regards to maintenance of the area. Hence, when we come into the picture, there’s more assurance to the housing societies and home-owners.

Another consumer segment which faces major problems while renting houses are couples in live-in relationships. Have some couples approached you?

Yes, we have been approached by people in live-in relationships, but we had to turn them down. We are fighting one battle at a time and would like to focus on one problem area, as of now. Probably, we might be able to offer our services to them in the future.

Share some tips for women who are searching for co-living spaces on rent.

Look out for spaces on Facebook groups, where you’ll get a database of spaces available for rent and even some reviews. Visit the place and check the locality before renting out a place.

What tenant policies do you have in place?

We don’t allow overnight stays unless and until some family members are coming and the tenants provide a prior notice. Alcohol consumption isn’t permitted either. They are allowed to have friends over at their place during the day.

With growing interest in this sphere, what does your competition look like and what is your competitive advantage?

There are competitors like Nestaway and local brokers, who also provide rentals to bachelors. Our differentiating factor is that we offer a whole package with all the amenities a bachelor needs, such as Wifi, DTH, gas connections, etc. The market is enormous and even with all the players in the industry; we have covered hardly 2-3% of the market. There’re still lots of opportunities for businesses in this space.

Any different marketing strategy that you have adopted?

We are marketing online and using online organic marketing techniques such as SEO and SEM and social media marketing. We also partner with corporates, since they hire a massive number of bachelors who migrate every year to different cities for work. Since our business proposition is the need of the hour, we have a consumer base which needs our services and hence, we are marketing without investing too much in it.

Tell us about your away-from-home adventure.

I am into adventure sports, I love trekking as well. But I have never relocated anywhere, so I am away from home only when I go on such adventures.

Tell us about your partnership with your co-founders.

We are a team of three and one of them is my husband who was my fiancé’ when we started the business, and the other is my best friend and colleague from Bookmyshow. We go on vacations together and share an excellent personal bond with each other. We have a great understanding and excellent rapport that played a major role in building the company.

Does it get challenging having three heads working on the same idea?

I think it’s the other way around. It has been a blessing to have such a great team. We bring our own unique skill sets to the table and add value to the venture in our own way. I specialise in marketing, my husband has been in operations and Junaid, our third co-founder, has been into product development since he was in Bookmyshow and therefore, our different skill sets help us handle various business aspects of the business.

Also, when you are alone, there’s no one to cheer you in moments of uncertainty, but when you have a team or a few co-founders, it becomes easier to tackle such hurdles.

How do you convert a house into a home for your customers?

We try to customise our packages and offer bachelors whatever they need to feel at home. We don’t keep a rigid package and continuously strive to gauge our customer’s requirements through various social media platforms and try to include that in our packages.

