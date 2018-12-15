Thrissur’s New Mayor Ajitha Vijayan Will Continue To Deliver Milk To The People Of Her Ward

Thrissur’s Ajitha Vijayan was appointed the new mayor on Wednesday. But even before taking this role as the leader of the city corporation, she is known to the people of her ward as Kanimangalam’s long-standing milk supplier. She has been delivering milk packets to 200 houses in her ward for the last 18 years.

Talking to The News Minute, she says, “I would continue travelling to different houses, and I would be able to meet and interact with the people directly. No one can say that I was one of those who were not to be seen after the elections.”

She has been a member of the CPI (M) since 1999, through which she became a councilor in 2005 and a CPI(M) standing committee chairman in 2010. Ajitha has also been an Anganwadi teacher, but she was disqualified from standing for local elections earlier due to a clause that bars anyone who already receives a salary from the government from standing for elections.

Her husband, Vijayan, is also a CPI (M) leader and has been running a Milma booth for the last 22 years and she has helped him with milk delivery throughout.

Talking about how she will manage both the things together, she shares, “We have to continue living, right? If we need to live, we need to work, and we need to work hard. The work of mayor, I will do in its times, and this work (Supplying milk), I will do in its time. I wake up at around 4 am or 4.30 am and start supplying milk at 5 am. Unless there is a special function or inauguration, the mayor work begins at around 10 am. So it works out fine.”

On her plans for Thrissur as the mayor of the corporation, Ajitha says, “I will continue the work that has been done by the CPI(M) for the last three years. As a woman, I am interested in continuing the projects of the CPI(M) for women, such as opening more SheLodges, and other projects to make Thrissur a corporation that is completely safe and friendly for women.”

H/T: The News Minute