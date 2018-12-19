Three-Year-Old Girl Approaches Police, Complains Of Injustice At Home

A police station in Gorakhpur witnessed how unjust we as a country are to our girls when three-year-old Falak approached the cops all by herself to complain about the injustice that was being done to her at home.

The girl requested the police to register a complaint against her mother and shared that she was not paying proper attention to her, making her sleep on a haybed, and was not sending her to school.

Amused and impressed by the little girl’s courage, sub-inspector Jitendra Yadav accompanied her to her home, talked to her family, and resolved all her issues.

“The villagers told me the girl asked them ‘where was police ghar’ and came to us seeking directions. I was amused to see a child enter police post all alone since children are usually afraid of police. The little girl asked me to scold her mother, Asma Khan, for not sending her to school and making her sleep on a hay bed and also for giving more attention to her seven-month-old brother. I was thrilled to see the youngest complainant of my life, and went to her house with her,” shared sub-inspector Yadav.

He added, “I asked her mother to send the child daily to school and give her equal attention. Her mother promised me that she would now send Falak to school daily. She said she is not being able to give her proper care as she has a seven-month-old child to look after.”

Falak later shared that she dreams of becoming a doctor and that’s why doesn’t want to miss school.