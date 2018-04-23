Three Women On Going Bald And Shaving Off The Burdens Of Society From Their Heads

Flaunting her lustrous mane my aunt once told me – the beauty of a woman lies in her hair! I couldn’t do two and two there as I have always had a love and hate (more hate than love) relationship with my curly and unruly hair.

Coming to the point, this is not Disneyland, I am not Rapunzel and I hate my hair! Then why don’t I chop it off? I can’t chop it off because my mom won’t let me, my friends won’t let me and of course the society won’t permit me.

I am carrying the burden of a frizzy mane because getting rid of it is apparently not the option. Or is it? Here are three women who think otherwise:

Pallavi Sen

28-year-old Pallavi is an artist, designer and proud feminist. “I like shaving my head because I love the style and I also love not spending too much time on my appearance – so it’s a way of thinking LESS about oneself, and not more. And now I can actually do that and get to work without obsessing,” she says.

Pallavi was 21 when she picked up the clippers for the first time. She shares, “I’m a feminist and an obsession with beauty REALLY bothers me, and I never want to feel like I am only attractive as long as I have this, this, and this – plus the fear of losing whatever these attributes may be.”

She was warned by her then-boyfriend that the choice would affect his feeling for her. Instead of deterring her that acted as a trigger as she chopped off her traces so as to find out if the opposite sex’s attitude would change towards her after she goes bald.

But did she care if the men changed their attitude with her hairstyle? The answer is no. “I’m not attracted to anyone who isn’t attracted to how I choose to be – and if that means that no one ever likes me and such, then that’s that,” she says.

Pallavi shares that going bald hasn’t brought much change in the way she is received in the society or the way she sees herself. She says, “It was silly of me to think it was such a big deal – especially in India – because it actually isn’t, at least in cities. Whenever I’m perceived as being a ‘city-person’, my physicality is accommodated more easily (this is a huge privilege and a huge problem). One time, someone brushed past me and called me takli, but other than that, nothing really.”

Flouting ideologies like the ones that suggest that straight women don’t go bald, Pallavi says, “I have a very low tolerance for sexist thought. I’m a feminine person, I identify strongly as a woman, I enjoy womanhood – and my appearance has helped me cultivate a style that is very specific to me. Sometimes, people assume my sexuality based on my hair – but again it’s so daft, that I don’t think too much about it. It’s like someone who thinks piercings are edgy or radical.”

Since Pallavi is an artist who belongs to a progressive family that has also worked in her favor. There are in fact the perks of being the way she is.

“If anything, it has affected my life positively. There are many positive assumptions, at least in the social groups I belong to, and I benefit from that. People automatically assume I have liberal views, that I am confident, strong. That makes it easier for me to become these things,” she shares.

Shreeda Patel

Shreeda is a 28-year-old Assistant Director who feels liberated by her call. She recalls how it all transpired, “I remember my friends were home and it felt like a farewell party. I felt a tiny moment of sadness in my chest but that was it. After that, it was pure excitement and liberation – I felt like a badass.”

Shreeda was going through a rocky patch in her life when she made the call. She presumed that if she could learn to live without her hair that she adored than she would be distracted from all the stress and also learn to deal with anything come what may. Just like Pallavi she also took the call when she was 21.

She shares, “Where I was in life, the situations around me and things in my own head, they all played a role in it. I was looking for a way out of it. I never believed in society’s beauty standards but I had felt a wave of superficiality take over me, I was constantly seeing flaws in the way I looked. I found myself losing myself in it. Due to stress, my scalp had started to erode and no medication was really helping. I had the flakiest scalp and I was getting sick of dealing with it and washing my hair every day.”

Shreeda shares that the hairdressers refused to shave her head at all of the salons that she went to and thus she sought out her friend to come over and do the needful. Her parents, however, were very supportive.

She recalls, “My parents were the best through this – they were out of town when I shaved. When they returned and saw me, they both smiled. My mum told me I looked beautiful. My dad said in Hindu culture a girl shaves her head if her husband or father have passed away and I’m still here but it’s okay. I love you and you are beautiful!”

The decision changed her life positively. She says, “I actually felt extremely liberated. I took 4 showers the first day I was bald because it felt so damn good! People were really nice. I felt my friends were really kind and my parents were extremely understanding. People at work were kind of stunned but in a good way.”

The attitude of the people at work did change but that hardly bothered the feisty woman. “People at work did start to treat me differently. Not many bald female Assistant Directors (AD) out there. They must’ve thought I was nuts, but like I said, dealing with people became easier once the burden of beauty was off my shoulders. Or maybe all this was/is just rationalization for me wanting to be impulsive, maybe even a little self-destructive and socially experimenting,” she shares.

Gouri Bhuyan

19-year-old Gauri is a theatre actor and a psychology student and also the youngest of the lot. Gouri had the most natural reason to go bald – she hated her hair! She had some major issues with her body and thinning hair and looking at that her sister suggested her to do away with the hair altogether. She laughed it off at first but soon the idea struck her.

She says, “I thought that even if it didn’t make my hair any better, I would at least get rid of the paranoia and that’s what she did. She recalls, “It was extremely scary to visualise myself not having any hair…Even if I did hate it, it was just hair and it would grow back. And that made absolute sense to me!”

The experience only made her see through the “hypocrisy” of ascribing excessive importance to one’s hair. She shares, “Sure, people have beautiful hair, but hair isn’t the only thing that makes people beautiful. Beauty and beautiful hair can be mutually exclusive.”

Her sister was the one who shaved her head for the first time, her mom followed the suit and her family has been supportive throughout. Gouri finds it rather revelatory that people once bald, can’t hide behind their locks and are left with no choice but to be real.

She says, “You can’t mask a double chin with your hair framing your face, or even use a fancy hairstyle to distract from your eyes that cried themselves red because you don’t like how you look. Once you’re bald, you don’t have a choice but to don it with grace. I think that’s what happened with me, and geez, I’m SO glad it did!”

While going bald didn’t magically take away all her body issues in a jiffy, it did make her happy. “ In fact, I loved it so much the first time I went bald, that I actually willingly did it again a second time for a play I was performing in,” she shares.

“While I love basking in the glory of this attention, I find it important to note that when a man goes bald, he doesn’t get to partake in any of this attention-seeking, regardless of whether this attention is positive or negative. It’s almost taken as a given when a man goes bald. I have had rickshaw drivers tell me, ‘Aapne baal kyun katvaaye? Achchha nahin lagta. Aapko baal lambe rakhne chahiye,'” she says talking about the gendered aspect of her decision.

H/T: Home Grown