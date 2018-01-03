Three Men Beat Up Two College Girls For Meeting Muslim Friends At Mangaluru Zoo

On Tuesday, in a zoo in Mangaluru, two college girls, a Hindu and a Christian, were beaten up by a group of men, allegedly belonging to a Hindu right-wing organization. The reason for the assault? They were there celebrating a birthday with their Muslim friends.

Three men – Sampath Shetty, Varada, and Dinesh have been arrested for the assault. A video of the same was captured by an onlooker, where one of the girls can be seen getting assaulted even after the intervention of a police constable. It went viral, triggering mass outrage.

“I have directed police to take strict action against the vigilante groups. Action would be taken against policemen in case of dereliction of duty,” Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said.

According to Hanumantharaya, deputy commissioner of police (law and order), the three men were members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and he has also raised the doubt that there may have been an involvement of more people in the assault. But how the activists got to know about the youngsters meeting in the zoo is yet to be discovered.

Such acts of moral policing are not uncommon in Mangaluru, where activists of Sri Rama Sena and Hindu Jagarana Vedike have attacked people previously concerning similar issues.

