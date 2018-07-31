Three Indian Women On Diaspora, Identity, And The Experience Of Studying Abroad

Living in the comfortable cocoon of our homelands we often tend to overlook the value of all that we have. It is only after you move away and get a taste of a foreign land, that you yearn for home and all that it stands for.

Home Grown recently got in touch with some people of the diaspora and talked to them about their struggle with identity in a foreign land and the cumulative experience of studying and living abroad.

Here are excerpts from what three of them had to say:

Shambhavi Thakur (Delhi to the U.S.A.)

“I wanted to meet new people, challenge myself with the level of education I going to receive and explore a new setting,” says Shambhavi.

Her first semester went by really quick as she was really excited to explore New York and perform well in all her classes, so she didn’t experience any culture shock until the second semester.

With time she began to draw the contrast between American and Indian society. She says, “I made friends and lost friends and was influenced by many of the characters I met – they changed my style of conversation, my sense of humour, and my tastes. However, they also made realise how transactional and superficial American society could be and how much I missed Indian cultural values and priorities.”

She adds, “I also did not realise how much I valued Indian food, especially street food and the variety of Indian cuisines, until I encountered an inaccurate perception of a singular Indian cuisine that begins and ends with chicken tikka masala.”

“During my first few weeks, the absurd range of questions I had to answer, or peoples surprise at my fluency in English was something that will always stay with me,” says Shamvhavi, sharing how the people she met had little to no knowledge about India.

Eventually, she started exploring and cherishing her Indian identity. “Living in New York during these years of protest and increasing racial, social and political conversation, I felt hypocritical commenting on happenings in the States while being unaware and unable to associate myself with anything happening in India. So I began to make a more conscious effort to keep up with Indian news. But where I identify with and feel more dutiful to the Indian political environment than to the American, Indians raised abroad are the opposite.”

However, it was through her classes that she realised the real importance of valuing her culture and being proud of it. “During my history classes, I was put off by the concentration and amount of time spent on studying European Art and how quickly our syllabus skimmed through India and the rest of the South and Southeast Asia like they did with Africa. I realised that I felt some innate responsibility to educate my peers about the diversity and craftsmanship in India, and I did that through my clothing choices, and presentation topics,” she says.

Prithvi Hirani (Mumbai to the U.K.)

Prithvi Hirani decided to study abroad because it felt like the most natural thing to do after her IB education. “When I first moved to the UK to do my BA at the University of York, the narrative of globalisation and multiculturalism was ripe. Although I found myself in a predominantly white upper class University on a predominantly white course, I was forced to confront what my Indianness meant to me. While I had never rejected my Indian identity, I did not feel as strongly about it before moving abroad,” she shares.

She further says, “Even though I lived in the UK for nearly 10 years, I have always maintained that I am a Bombay girl exploring the world. I have never changed my accent even when I am participating at conferences or teaching undergraduate students. Living in India again, I have noticed that I don’t follow Indian news as intently as I did while in the UK. But I think when you’re abroad you want to know what’s happening at home, and when you’re home you want to know what’s happening abroad.”

Prithvi witnessed a fundamental shift in the way the UK deals with borders and immigration during her stay. She shares, “When I was doing my BA and MA, once you were granted the visa, you had the visa – you couldn’t lose it and the UK border agency didn’t monitor you. But during my Ph.D., in 2013, my student visa really influenced and affected my daily life. I had to present my passport to the University twice a year, all my supervisory meetings had to be recorded, summarised and sent to the UKBA, my attendance was monitored, and if I left the country even for a weekend I needed written permission. These practices really made me feel like an immigrant and an outsider.”

Her experiences made her research the British-Indian diaspora for her Ph.D. Sharing her experience, she says, “I was perplexed by the fact that religious identity seemed to play such a big role in their understanding of India and their relation with other South Asians. I think Indians raised abroad either reject their Indianness or are way more hardcore Indian than us. They can be super conservative and more aware of different sub-caste groups and will follow traditions you and I have never heard of.”

She adds, “I think what I have come to realise that the notion of authenticity and hybridity play a very interesting role when we think about British Indians. For me, adjusting two worlds and living between them has become a fundamental aspect of my identity.”

Nirmohee (Pune to Bennington)

“I had prepared myself for any cultural differences I might face even though today’s India is pretty westernised in my opinion,” says Nirmohee who was homeschooled before she made a shift to the USA for further studies.

Really close to her grandmom, she was deeply rooted and always had a strong connection with her culture. Nirmohee shares, “I was always encouraged to study classical music and kathak and so on and so forth. And even though studying abroad often lead to being disconnected from this culture I tried my hardest to keep it intact.”

She adds, “After having moved abroad, I often find myself fascinated by things from back home that I would have found myself complaining about in other circumstances. Loving things from afar is always easier than actually having to deal with the nitty-gritties of a close-up view.”

Nirmohee believes that living abroad gave her a vantage point to observe the Indian culture and society. She also came across various misconceptions that people held for India.

She says, “I’ve come across a lot of people who have heard stories of an India from the past and believe those are true, but I also believe that, because of the internet, people are starting to become more and more aware of what India is really like. Their knowledge of India is no longer limited to what they’ve heard about great weed in the Himalayas, but is growing more educated and nuanced. I get questions like ‘How do you feel about the state of women?’, ‘What is politics like?’, ‘Is there an Indian version of trump?’, and so on and so forth, and I genuinely enjoy answering these questions.”

H/T: Home Grown