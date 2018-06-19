Three Independent Women Artists Seek Your Help To Crowdfund Their New Songs

Many a time art, when commissioned and commercialised, loses its essence. This should explain why a lot of independent artists today are turning to crowdfunding to create something that is both original and unconstrained.

Crowdfunding actually has multiple advantages as it enables the artists to create independent art and lets the followers support what they really like.

Wishberry has collaborated with Rolling Stone India for its latest and also one of the most ambitious crowdfunding campaigns. Named ‘Watch out’, the project has been rolled out to crowdfund six emerging music artists, three of them women.

Under the project, each of the artists gets a 45-day window (which starts on June 4 and ends on July 19) to collect a sum of Rs. 3,50,000 or above. They can reach out to whosoever they wish to for the same. Wishberry is following its ‘All or nothing’ policy for the project and if anyone of the six artists falls short of even a buck from the target then they lose out on the music video and the money goes back to the ones who chip in.

The women artists who are a part of the project and are crowdfunding for it include jazz singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, New Delhi electronica producer Komorebi Music and Malayali R&B artist Gowry Lekshmi.

In an interaction that Sanjeeta had with IWB earlier this year, she commented on the current trend of trashy Bollywood music as she said, “These songs are like an anesthesia, as in they numb you. If you are listening to these songs you are too drunk or have to lack any taste in music whatsoever or have a life so boring that you resort to these nonsensical songs. These kind of songs are not art, they are made just for the business and this should be criminal.”

Thus she is in a pursuit of creating original music that is meaningful and has a soul. Click here to help her reach her goal.

“I suppose it’s like being a part of a bigger indie movement that is definitely taking place right now. All these things obviously add up to form the bigger picture. It also makes us artists feel confident about our choice of career!” said Tarana Marwah (Komorebi Music) in an interaction with HomeGrown. Here is your chance to help her crowdfund an original song. If you wish to help her out, click here.

Gowry in an interaction with The Deccan Chronicle expressed her love for making independent music as she said, “Writing and composing my own tunes is the greatest happiness in my life. Performing to my songs live and witnessing the audience loving and cheering after the songs give me an adrenaline rush.” You can help her create her own tune. Click here to do the same.

There have been no limits levied on the amount of money you can contribute and can range anywhere from Rs. 10 to Rs. 1,00,000. Oh, and there are also perks involved which include “a shoutout on the artist’s Facebook page, exclusive merchandise, a chance to be credited as an Associate Producer of the video, or even a coffee date with the artist” as per a report by HomeGrown.

So what are we all waiting for? Let us all do our bit to help these artists who are aspiring to make this world a more artistically beautiful place, one song at a time.

H/T: HomeGrown