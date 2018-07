Three Generations Of Bollywood Divas Show How To Shine In Gold At The Ambani-Mehta Engagement Party

The Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta togetherness was celebrated with a grand two-day engagement party. Needless to say, the elite of the corporate world and Bollywood made an appearance.

Three generations of Bollywood divas stole the dazzle from the night as they glittered in all shades of gold. From Rekha to Aishwarya to Alia, these ladies know their glint.

Take a look at their looks:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who has been slaying her ethnic looks for some time now, walked in shining in a golden Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The eternal diva radiated gold in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra embroidered saree.

💖MINE💖🤗😘✨ 654.1k Likes, 4,568 Comments – AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Instagram: “💖MINE💖🤗😘✨”

Kiara Advani

Another Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla muse at the engagement was Kiara Advani.

Golden Goddess! Kiara Advani in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. @kiaraaliaadvani #abujanisandeepkhosla #AJSK #fashioncouture #indianwear #IndianWedding #akashambanishlokamehta #ambaniwedding 15.3k Likes, 50 Comments – Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on Instagram: “Golden Goddess! Kiara Advani in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. @kiaraaliaadvani…”

Rekha

The brighter than sunshine Rekha, who is known for her trademark gold look, had heads turning in a stunning silk saree.

Rekha Ji at #akashambani #shlokamehta engagement party tonite #photooftheday #saturday #weekend #manavmanglani @manav.manglani 3,010 Likes, 3 Comments – Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Instagram: “Rekha Ji at #akashambani #shlokamehta engagement party tonite #photooftheday #saturday #weekend…”

Kiran Rao

Director-producer Kiran Rao twinned with Rekha in a simple yet fire-tastic golden saree at the party.

Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao at #akashambani #shlokamehta engagement party tonite #photooftheday #saturday #weekend #manavmanglani @manav.manglani 11k Likes, 28 Comments – Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Instagram: “Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao at #akashambani #shlokamehta engagement party tonite #photooftheday…”

Which is your favourite look? Share with us!