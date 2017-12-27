Three Bollywood Queens In One Frame Is Our Favorite Moment From Virushka’s Reception

The grand wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ended yesterday in Mumbai with friends from Bollywood and Cricket World in attendance at the splendid reception.

The pictures and videos have flooded the social media unfolding the extravaganza.

And, this moment caught by shutterbugs depicts the enormosity of the event in its real dimensions and stands really special to us, too. The photo shows the three charismatic Bollywood queens bringing together the three cinematic decades in a flash moment. See for yourself Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Kangana Ranaut in their candid best.

Picture Source: Hindustan Times

Instagram post by Viral Bhayani * Dec 26, 2017 at 6:22pm UTC 3,521 Likes, 10 Comments – Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Instagram

Anushka, the dazzling bride in Sabyasachi, literally lit up her reception. Her sequence lehenga, in the words of Sabyasachi, was a ‘jazzed’ up look coveting the ‘old-world glamour.’ Anushka’s look was accessorized with a handcrafted, rose cut necklace and earrings from the Sabyasachi fine jewellery collection. We totally love the subtle makeup that she had carried throughout all the functions.

The event saw the celebrity couples celebrating the night of love.

#Virushka was undoubtedly the event of the year. See the stars descending on the red carpet.