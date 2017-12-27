Three Bollywood Queens In One Frame Is Our Favorite Moment From Virushka’s Reception
The grand wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ended yesterday in Mumbai with friends from Bollywood and Cricket World in attendance at the splendid reception.
The pictures and videos have flooded the social media unfolding the extravaganza.
And, this moment caught by shutterbugs depicts the enormosity of the event in its real dimensions and stands really special to us, too. The photo shows the three charismatic Bollywood queens bringing together the three cinematic decades in a flash moment. See for yourself Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Kangana Ranaut in their candid best.
Anushka, the dazzling bride in Sabyasachi, literally lit up her reception. Her sequence lehenga, in the words of Sabyasachi, was a ‘jazzed’ up look coveting the ‘old-world glamour.’ Anushka’s look was accessorized with a handcrafted, rose cut necklace and earrings from the Sabyasachi fine jewellery collection. We totally love the subtle makeup that she had carried throughout all the functions.
For her Mumbai reception, Anushka wanted to wear old world glamour. And we decided to 'Jazz' it up in smoky grey. Hand beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers were assembled on an embroidered tulle base to create an ethereal lehenga. Award winning master craftsmen from Lucknow rendered her stunning dupatta which was clinched on the waist with our 'Bengal tiger' belt. Anushka's look was accessorised with a necklace and earrings hand crafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires and briolettes from the Sabyasachi fine jewelry collection.
The event saw the celebrity couples celebrating the night of love.
#Virushka was undoubtedly the event of the year. See the stars descending on the red carpet.
The return of #AeDilHaiMushkil and the epic #ektarfaapyaar sign! Ranbir Kapoor
Dharma Productions
