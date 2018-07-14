Three 50-Plus Women Talk About Ageing And The Changing Perspectives Of Beauty

I was doing well in life, things were going great and to top it all I had really supportive parents. However, my bubble popped the day I turned 26. It was like Cinderella. The clock struck 12 and all the magic was gone. My parents who were hitherto pushing me in my career suddenly started pushing me to get married. They were scared of my ageing as if I’d rot like vegetables and there wouldn’t be any takers anymore.

In India, once you enter your late 20s, age becomes a subject that is never discussed but in hushed voices. We lie about our age, are embarrassed by it and somehow want to reverse it. Our culture has terribly failed in teaching us the value of the experiences and wisdom that age brings along with it.

When we recently got in touch with fashion designer Nivi Murthy of Ikkivi, she told us how her wardrobe is ruled by her mother’s clothes. She clearly approves of the fashion sense that comes only with age and its grace. This can further be ascertained from the fact that Ikkivi recently got in touch with six women for their series ‘On The Beauty of Ageing’ and recorded their views on ageing and style. Here are excerpts from what three of those women had to say:

Kausalya, 52

“There is a certain dignity, grace, and elegance that comes only with age. With this you earn a certain amount of respect as well,” says Kausalya. She adds, “No matter what, you will not earn that respect if you try to dress and behave a frivolous age that is not your own so own your age and enjoy every age. Live life to the fullest.”

Sharing her take on beauty, she says, “Beauty to me is beyond the outer face. Beauty to me is the person you are and how sensitive you are to the people around you. Being beautiful to me is just being me – nothing more.”

Kausalya’s understanding of beauty has stayed unchanged throughout her life. She says, “My perception of beauty has pretty much remained unchanged throughout my life. I like classic, understated raw beauty.”

“I am 52 – constantly learning in new jobs and roles – from people older and younger. Some as

young as 23 years continue to enrich my learning in life,” she adds.

Maya, 57

Maya’s idea of beauty isn’t confined by age as well. She says, “A lean, mean, healthy body is my idea of beauty. Feet grounded, shoulders straight yet relaxed, and a gaze that looks at life squarely in the eye – that’s when I feel most beautiful.”

She believes that it’s her age that has truly helped her understand who she really is. “I remember being told how pretty I was as a teenager and in my twenties. But I don’t think I knew who I truly was back then. The intervening decades, with their ups and downs, that have brought me to the present moment have whittled away at the pretty, outer persona and allowed me to track my true self down and it’s this inner person – wickedly funny, wise and compassionate, patient and courageous – who’s truly beautiful,” she shares.

Maya doesn’t subscribe to the time limits set by society that make the process of ageing strenuous and anxiety provoking. She says, “If you really take a look at it, societally dictated deadlines are so arbitrary – someone who’s most probably dead (pardon the pun) and long gone by now decided that this particular goal has to be attained by this particular time. And the conditions that drove them to that decision may not even be relevant anymore.”

She adds, “So let’s all cut ourselves some slack and linger a little longer over that second cup of our morning chai – who knows what bright idea might strike just then?”

Ramaa, 57

“If I could, I would advise my 20-year-old self to live a fearless life as long as no harm befalls upon us and others,” says Ramaa.

Sharing her idea of beauty, she says, “There is beauty in nature. Beauty is in everybody and everything. We just have to take time to stop and look. Stripped of all pretensions and make-up, I think everybody has an innate raw beauty which is truly appealing. And when someone believes in it and lives by it – that, to me, is being beautiful.”

Ramaa’s sense of comfort with her own beauty has grown with her age. She shares, “I grew to be comfortable and confident of my beauty when I was in my late teens and that has stayed with me and has been reinforced many times as I have grown older. Apart from a little grooming, I don’t think it takes too much effort to look truly beautiful.”

