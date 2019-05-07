This YouTube Video Aims To Change Society’s Conditioning That Promotes Rape Culture In India

In the 21st century, when women have surpassed all boundaries and even made their way to outer space, there are still many thoughts that prevail in our society that not only lower the confidence level of women but also curtail their progress.

It was only last week, that we observed widespread social media outrage when a video of a Delhi woman criticising a group of young women for the length of their dresses went viral, and voices against moral policing and regressive mindsets were raised. Focusing on the prejudicial challenges that women in every generation face, a new video produced by Yuvaa aims to challenge rape culture in India.

Written by Garima Kunzru and Divyanshu Malhotra and titled as Dear Aunty, Hum Thak Gaye Hain, the video features young women calling out to older women to take a step towards fighting rape culture collectively. The video, with its powerful poetry, talks about how the conditioning of the society needs to be changed to make this world a safer place for women to be in.