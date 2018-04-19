This Young Artist’s Homage To Her City Through ‘Madras In Mini’ Illustrations Is Just Wow

The walks as we discover new lanes, the little things by the road, the aesthetics, the monuments, the smell, ah, there are innumerable memories attached to a city. These things went along with young Chennai artist Hemalatha Venkatraman when she moved to Columbus, Ohio, to pursue her Masters in Fine Arts.

Hemalatha paid homage to her city Chennai, Madras until 1996, in a project named Madras in Mini which she started in December last year when she had come home for a small break. She has captured the essence of her city in mini illustrations, which are just wonderful. The mini portraits are of iconic locations, lesser-known nooks and corners of the unassuming city, street-side vendors, and more.

Hemalatha told The Better India, “There is so much more to the city than what the eyes capture. More than the historical and cultural significance, what makes Madras a riveting city are its simple and down-to-earth ways that never fail to amaze. The project has been an attempt to picture such nuances that often go amiss in photographs.”

She has created 50 cutout pieces in the mini-series in a limited span of time and that too on the spot. Hemalatha recalled, “Watchmen, flower-sellers, and even pakoda vendors, who happened to be at the sites where I was sketching, drew my attention to aspects that I had missed out. While sketching had definitely been an engaging experience, the warmth and kindness that I found amidst complete strangers who tagged along in my pursuit, will always be close to my heart.”

Check out the complete ‘Madras in Mini’ series along with Hemalatha’s various other art projects here.

H/T: The Better India