This Year’s MP Polls Saw Five Transgender Candidates Contesting Elections Against BJP and Congress

Five transgenders contested in this year’s assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Even though political parties and local people have often used transgenders in their campaigning, this is the first time that five of them have contested in the elections.

As the Congress and BJP are embroiled in competition, these transgender candidates may be the ones to get the support of the public who are fed up with the fake promises of mainstream political parties. 28-year-old Neha Kinnar is one of the five transgenders and is contesting from Ambah in Chambal. She is being supported by local residents who are spreading the news of her campaign through social media and door-to-door canvassing.



In the Hoshangabad assembly constituency, Panchi Deshmukh, a 44-year-old transgender, is contesting against assembly speaker Sitasharan Sharma from Congress. In Bundelkhand region’s Damoh assembly constituency, 36-year-old Rehana Bua is contesting against Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya. And in Indore, it is transgender Bala Waishwara contesting in the elections with the aim to solve the issue of employment for women and transgenders if she is elected.

H/T: The Week