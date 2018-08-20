This World Photography Day, A Photographer And A Writer Curate A ‘Life In Exile’ Themed Exhibition

Photography is an art form that is about capturing a moment in time in its actuality. But as simple the concept sounds, the dynamics involved could be quite elaborate. And though smartphones have made it a cakewalk for the layman – click pictures on the go, edit, post, and voila it’s out there – but for people who find their passion in it, for them it is a process so precious that they savour its intricacies nice and slow, and it doesn’t begin or end with the idea of sharing it with the world.

And it is to celebrate their passion, and honour the works of some great photographers, that the world celebrated the World Photography Day, yesterday! On the occasion of which, photographer and visual historian, Aditya Arya of the India Photo Archive Foundation & the Museo Camera, along with writer and musafir Isha Singh Sawhney, have put together Nirvasanama: Portraits of a Life in Exile Through Changing Viewfinders – a six-day exhibition of vintage cameras along with turn-of-the-century images of one of Nepal’s most liberal Prime Ministers Dev Shumsher Rana’s life in exile from the Bhuvan Kumari Devi Archive.

Through a rare collection of letters, accounts, travel records, dowry lists and photographs dating back to the end of the 19th century, the exhibition provides a rare glimpse into the life of Dev Shamsher Rana — his short rule, his journey to India, and subsequently takes up narrative to the 1920s and 30s when his seven children lived in Fairlawn Castle, Mussoorie.

In an interview with Firstpost, Aditya and Isha talked about what viewers should look forward to at the exhibition and how they went about sourcing, archiving, digitising, preserving, curating and documenting all the material for it.

“Nirvasanama is an exhibition of photographs, postcards, records, letters and notes dating back over a century. It belonged to family archives passed down through my great-grandmother Bhuban Kumari Devi. They were in disrepair until we joined forces with Aditya Arya of the India Photo Archive Foundation who helped us with the very tedious task of restoration and archiving,” shared Isha.

And speaking about the process of archiving, digitising, preserving, curating and documenting all the material for the exhibition, Aditya said, “Going through old albums and photography collections is very similar to an archeological dig… where you look for all the possible leads and clues to the photographic processes and materials used. Based on this information, the process of intervention for preservation is planned accompanied by archiving and digitising of the images and negatives.”

The exhibition doesn’t narrate any anecdotes and idiosyncrasies, it isn’t to tell stories, but simply to showcase images. “The stories are for the viewer to make up as they move through the exhibition,” said Isha.

Talking about what the younger generation can learn from old collections like these in this day and age of Facebook photos and Instagram feeds, Aditya commented, “Heritage is explained in UNESCO documents as “our legacy from the past, what we live with today, and what we pass on to future generations.” And photographs are an essential part of our cultural heritage. They are to be treasured for what they tell us about our past, for their documentary and artistic value, and as a record of the history of photographic processes.”

And regarding ‘The Museo Camera Collection’ he said, “It is a rare collection of antique cameras that date back to the 19th century when photography was formally introduced. A rigorously modern museum that celebrates both, the art and science of photography, it exhibits antique cameras from over 100 countries (including England, France, Germany, Japan, America and Switzerland, to name a few), photographic equipment down the ages, historical archives, the works of legends and cutting-edge contemporary art based on photography. It is a centre where the young and the old, amateurs and aficionados, visitors and tourists have the rare opportunity to learn and experience the magic of photography, and through it, to explore the arts, ideas and issues of our time.”

It has outgrown Aditya’s collection, but since it was founded in 2009, it has enthralled thousands of visitors from India and abroad, and has even featured on the Lonely Planet list of the Top 10 Experiences in Gurugram.

“My vision is for it to be a unique, citizen-funded cultural institution like India has never seen before,” said Aditya.

The exhibition will be on at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, from the 20 to the 24 of August. Plan your visit!

H/T Link: Firstpost