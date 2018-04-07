This Woman Secretly Clicked Her Husband And Daughter Holding Hands Since 2014 And It’s Adorable

The precious moments of growing up with parents, the small moments, same routine every day, how wonderful it would be if we had it captured for a lifetime, right? Maybe not all, but this woman from the Philippines secretly captured the precious memory of her husband and daughter holding hands since 2014.

A father is a daughter’s first hero, first best friend, and the companion who promises to walk side-by-side all his life. And, the Filipino mother wanted this moment of them holding hands to grow together with them. She shared the father and daughter’s hand-in-hand pictures on her Reddit account named MrsIronbad.

As her husband is nowhere on social media, she expects the collection to be a secret for a longer time. It’s only she and the internet that has seen the pictures. “My husband’s not a redditor and he doesn’t have any social media accounts anymore, so I think my secret is still safe,” shared Mrs Iron Bad.

Her plan on when she wants to reveal the pictures will surely have your tear ducts activated. “I’m planning to make a video montage of these photos for her 18th birthday or maybe her wedding.”

Here are the pictures that might want you to hold your father’s hand today and get a picture clicked.

The adorable pictures received comments that praised the Filipino mother’s idea.

We would love to see the father-daughter duo’s reaction!

H/T: Bored Panda