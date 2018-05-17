This Woman Documents Her Infertility On Instagram To Normalise The Emotions It Evokes

“Maybe you’re not meant to be a parent. At least you know you can be pregnant. You’re so lucky to be able to sleep in. Just buy a dog instead.”

She was constantly bombarded with these and a hundred other remarks, and so do a lot of women who struggle with infertility and other conceiving issues. As friends or family, you must be mindful of what you speak, or how you behave with a grieving woman. A little support, sensitivity and lending an ear to her can at least comfort her a little. But what do they get instead? Piercing comments that are not only insensitive but add to their already traumatised emotional and mental state.

IWB is observing #MaternalMentalHealth week, and we cannot exclude women trying to become mothers, who make a large percentage of women with mental health concerns. So here we are sharing with you the posts of this ‘thirty something’ woman, which is how she has introduced herself on Instagram. She has found a way to vent and to let people know what their little belittling pieces of advice do.

