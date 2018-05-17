This Woman Documents Her Infertility On Instagram To Normalise The Emotions It Evokes
- May 17, 2018
“Maybe you’re not meant to be a parent. At least you know you can be pregnant. You’re so lucky to be able to sleep in. Just buy a dog instead.”
She was constantly bombarded with these and a hundred other remarks, and so do a lot of women who struggle with infertility and other conceiving issues. As friends or family, you must be mindful of what you speak, or how you behave with a grieving woman. A little support, sensitivity and lending an ear to her can at least comfort her a little. But what do they get instead? Piercing comments that are not only insensitive but add to their already traumatised emotional and mental state.
IWB is observing #MaternalMentalHealth week, and we cannot exclude women trying to become mothers, who make a large percentage of women with mental health concerns. So here we are sharing with you the posts of this ‘thirty something’ woman, which is how she has introduced herself on Instagram. She has found a way to vent and to let people know what their little belittling pieces of advice do.
Some days you won’t be capable to be around anyone. That’s okay. #infertility #fertility #ivfjourney #ivfsupport #lonely #alliwantisababy #babywish #isolation #lonely #lostfriends #lostfriendships #grief #griefquotes #infertilitysisters #infertilitysucks #infertilitydepression #infertilityjourney #infertilitybattle #forgotten
Every Christmas I sit watching all the family children opening their presents, playing and wonder if I can put myself through another year of this agony. #infertility #fertility #ivfjourney #ivfsupport #lonely #alliwantisababy #babywish #isolation #lonely #lostfriends #lostfriendships #grief #griefquotes #infertilitysisters #infertilitysucks #infertilitydepression #infertilityjourney #infertilitybattle #forgotten
Here you think you are in good company and safe from the Facebook influx of scan and baby pictures. Think again! These women who should be the most compassionate and understanding seem to forget the heartache in struggling with fertility and seeing these things. Please we are really happy for you and for some it may give me hope but please find a different platform #infertility #fertility #ivfjourney #ivfsupport #lonely #alliwantisababy #babywish #isolation #lonely #lostfriends #lostfriendships #grief #griefquotes #infertilitysisters #infertilitysucks #infertilitydepression #infertilityjourney #infertilitybattle #forgotten #infertilitychatrooms #ttc #ttccommunity #ttcjourney #ttcafterloss #ttcsister #fertilityfriend #fertilityreflexology #fertilityinspiration #fertilityfood
Legs in the air, every fertility diet under the sun, bee pollen, maca powder, acupuncture, reflexology. Yes I’ve tried them all thanks #infertility #fertility #ivfjourney #ivfsupport #lonely #alliwantisababy #babywish #isolation #lonely #lostfriends #lostfriendships #grief #griefquotes #infertilitysisters #infertilitysucks #infertilitydepression #infertilityjourney #infertilitybattle #forgotten
