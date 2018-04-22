This Weekend, Try Making This Easy Peasy Protein Chikki, As Guided By Actor Shilpa Shetty

If you’re a picky dessert eater, Gur Chikkis are for you!

Yesterday, one of the most health-conscious celebrities in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty, shared the recipe of Protein Chikki on her Instagram page. She cooked the Chikki and even tasted it in the end to review it. *wink*

Anyhoo, the recipe looks super simple and definitely something that anybody can try at home. The cooking time is merely 10 minutes and tbh, it is considerably less than going to the market and buying it.

Shilpa Shetty writes, “Apna mooh meetha keejiye with my favourite (guilt-free) protein chikki ke saath. Yeh protein, essential fats aur antioxidants se bharpoor recipe aapke skin aur hair ke upar magic ka kaam karegi. Imagine a chikki can do all this and more! [Enjoy my favorite guilt-free Protein Chikki that’s full of essential fats and antioxidants to keep your skin and hair healthy.]”

According to the actor and Yogini, this Chikki is full of Protein and healthy fats that help improve digestion and boost bone health. Without any delay, check out the ingredients and its method of preparation below:

Ingredients

200 gms jaggery (gur), roughly chopped

½ cup roasted pistachios

½ cup roasted almonds

½ cup sunflower seeds

½ tbsp. cardamom (elaichi) powder

1 tsp. finely crushed fennel (sauf)

2 tbsp. white sesame seeds

½ tbsp. salt

Method

Take jaggery in the wok and let it melt over medium flame. Make sure there are no lumps formed. Add pistachios, almonds, sunflower seeds, cardamom powder, sauf, white sesame seeds and salt. Keep stirring. Once the ingredients mix well, remove from flame and immediately pour the mixture on a flat surface. Using a spatula, spread it evenly on the surface. To garnish, sprinkle 1 tbsp. black sesame seeds on the top. Grease a knife with ghee and mark the cuts on the Chikki so that it comes out in even pieces after drying up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhwB8M-BW_t/?taken-by=theshilpashetty

Happy binge!