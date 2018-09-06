This Video By Project 39A Shows What Happens After A Child Is Raped In India

In a two-and-a-half minute video, Delhi’s Project 39A, that aims to look at the Indian legal justice system from fresh perspectives, brings forth the realities of child victims of sexual assault.

According to the details featured in the video, only about 3 percent of children report the crime to the police and about 95 percent of rapists are known to the victims. After the rape, what follows is the discomfort and injustice brought to the victim. While the case goes on for years, the child faces continuous suspicion, harassment, and humiliation.

This video is the brainchild of National Law University, produced by Anticipate, a visual design studio, and it dives into the ground realities of child sexual abuse.

The video also begs to differ for the death penalty being the viable punishment for the rapist. For them, sending a rapist to the gallows might not have the expected result, rather it would deter the victim or their family from reporting. The video explains the point, citing the trial to be longer in the cases of the death penalty, which in the end affects the child and the family as the child is left to live with the trauma for a longer time.

CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE: EXPERIENCING (IN)JUSTICE IN INDIA (2018) In 2018, India saw the issue of sexual violence against young children come into the limelight after a series of cases were highlighted by the media. In response, the Government amended existing laws to introduce harsher punishments, including the death penalty for rape of a girl child of 12 and below.

