This Twitter User Hilariously Roasted The Guy Who Dared To Ask For Her Nudes

From ‘please accept my friend request’ to ‘send your nude pics, na!’ it is as if social media has provided creeps and perverts out there a tool to harass every girl even when they are not near us. And the best way to fight this? Don’t shut your account down, shut the creep who contacts you, like this Twitter user who hilariously trolled a man asking for her nudes.

The incident took place when a Twitter user, saucynatt, was messaged by a man. And the way she responded to it? Ooh, burn!

Well, her method of handling the creep went viral and has already gained over 16,000 retweets and more than 84,000 likes. It would be an understatement to say that Twitterati had a field day, giving her tips and suggesting quirky ways to troll him further.

jpeg on Twitter @saucynatt Ooh get a fake nude and pixelate it so it looks like its not loaded yet

Some couldn’t help appreciating the ingeniousness of her idea.

Alexander Craig on Twitter @saucynatt @SonicFox5000 u gonna trick thisfool into getting a networking degree to figure this out

TheCornerOf5th&Pontiac on Twitter @AlexanderCraig8 @saucynatt @SonicFox5000 He’s calling his phone company right now trying to figure out why attachments aren’t loading.

Mark on Twitter @saucynatt Another trick is to send this gif so to them it looks like you’re still typing … forever https://t.co/402vkhl1wB

David Levene on Twitter @saucynatt Send this

Well, these suggestions are sure gonna come in handy!