This Twitter Thread Offers Some Excellent Advice On Living Life To The Fullest In Your 20s

When Phoebe said, “I don’t even have a pla,” I felt that. Stepping into my 20s has definitely scared the shit out of me as I can hear Red Forman yell, “Just life. It’s a hoot.” I’m thankful to Jess from New Girl for understanding what I felt because “I wanted to cry and listen to Taylor Swift alone.” These quotes and characters help me sail through when nothing seems to make any sense in my 20s.

Poet Harnidh Kaur started a thread along similar lines recently on Twitter, where she came up with the question, “What advice would have made your twenties easier?” (Writing a heartfelt note to her).

The thread caught on, people started responding with what they wished they had known in their 20s and they ranged from heartfelt to funny.

New Girl Life GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & share this Life GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

From sorting taxes to understanding how dating works, people summed up great philosophy in the replies. Welcoming the advice, let’s just accept that 20s are going to be life-changing.

Here is Harnidh’s tweet which started it all:

harnidh on Twitter What advice would have made your twenties easier? (For me: 1. How to drink. Bad drinking habits really messed me up. 2. How to ask for help re mental health. 3. How to navigate workplace politics. 4. How to deal with rejection. 5. How to pack for a short trip.)

Reading these words of wisdom got the women in our team thinking. So here’s the advice they think would have made their 20s better.

Our boss and founder of IWB, Ana says

Have more fun! You are not solely responsible for your family’s problems. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. It is not a sign of weakness. Be more experimental with lifestyle choices and break rules more often. Don’t seek appreciation and approval from others.

Kashika Saxena, our Editor, shares her advice.

Be financially literate. Control your life, or someone else will. Don’t meddle in your friends’ relationships. Don’t get married to your job. Don’t tie your self-esteem to how men treat you.

Our social media manager Pratiksha says

Be more ambitious. Be more assertive in salary negotiations. Don’t suppress your anger and let it all bottle up, eventually to wreak havoc in your professional and personal relationships. Feed your soul with more books and travel. Not get a regrettable tattoo at a time you are too emotional or drunk.

Tell It Like It Is Life GIF by The Bachelor Australia – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & share this The Bachelor Australia GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

Avni Kapoor, IWB Blogger says

To be courageous. To enjoy your life to the fullest. Try out everything that you would love to do. Don’t succumb to peer pressure. When you start earning, always invest a part of your earning.

Head, Communication and Social Media, Mala says

Be less judgemental. Respect your body more. Make better career choices. Count to 10 before shooting your mouth off. Be more politically aware as a global citizen.

(Featured Image Source)