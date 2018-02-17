This Tinder Update Will Give Women An Option Of Kick-Starting Conversations

Attention women on Tinder! You may soon not receive unsolicited pictures and messages from men on the app. This future update of the app is bringing a feature for women to let them be the first ones to start conversations.

The feature is similar to the existing one on the rival women-centric dating app – Bumble. Unlike Bumble, the option on Tinder is not going to be a default option though. After the mutual match, the option will prohibit men to send messages at first only if the women had switched on the option.

If she hasn’t, the conversation can be started by any one of them.

According to Hindustan Times, Tinder CEO, Mandy Ginsberg explained the addition of the new feature saying, “Often, women don’t really want the pressure of kicking off the conversation, but if they want it, that is great.”

“Giving people the choice versus telling people how to engage is the big difference,” Ginsberg added.

H/T: Hindustan Times